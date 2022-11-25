Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Nov. 21:

7:59 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

8:50 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

11:07 a.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

12:33 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

2:16 p.m., domestic battery, obstruction at an undisclosed location.

2:19 p.m., assault, reckless conduct, 2200 block of Kickapoo Drive.

2:44 p.m., criminal damage, theft, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.

3:48 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of East Fairchild Street.

3:55 p.m., criminal trespass, obstructing and resisting, 200 block of Bowman Avenue.

4:16 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

5:08 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ramp Road and Illinois 1.

5:13 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ramp Road and Illinois 1.

8:20 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Redden Court.

Tuesday, Nov. 22:

12:04 a.m., domestic battery in Rankin, 100 block of North Guthrie Street.

3:12 a.m., burglary, 1100 block of Brewer Road.

10:09 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, North Gilbert and West Clay Streets.

10:10 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

10:50 a.m., bomb threat at an undisclosed location.

12:23 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

2:53 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Boiling Springs Road.

3:03 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, South Oakwood Street and Sailor Street.

3:15 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of North Logan Avenue.

3:24 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:25 p.m., property damage accident, Country Club Road and Old Ottawa Road.

4:24 p.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert Street.

5:11 p.m., aggravated domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

5:12 p.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:08 p.m., shots fired, 600 block of Harmon Street.

8:37 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

8:38 p.m., aggravated fleeing, Voorhees and Washington Streets.

10:47 p.m., theft, Lake Street.

11:00 p.m., domestic battery, 25000 block of Illinois 1.

11:52 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 1000 block of East Williams Street.

Wednesday, Nov. 23:

2:17 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Robinson Street.

4:25 a.m., battery in Hoopeston, 200 block of North Third Street.

4:37 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

6:01 a.m., battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

Tags

Trending Video