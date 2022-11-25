Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Nov. 21:
7:59 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
8:50 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
11:07 a.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
12:33 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:16 p.m., domestic battery, obstruction at an undisclosed location.
2:19 p.m., assault, reckless conduct, 2200 block of Kickapoo Drive.
2:44 p.m., criminal damage, theft, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
3:48 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of East Fairchild Street.
3:55 p.m., criminal trespass, obstructing and resisting, 200 block of Bowman Avenue.
4:16 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
5:08 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ramp Road and Illinois 1.
5:13 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ramp Road and Illinois 1.
8:20 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Redden Court.
Tuesday, Nov. 22:
12:04 a.m., domestic battery in Rankin, 100 block of North Guthrie Street.
3:12 a.m., burglary, 1100 block of Brewer Road.
10:09 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, North Gilbert and West Clay Streets.
10:10 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:50 a.m., bomb threat at an undisclosed location.
12:23 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
2:53 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Boiling Springs Road.
3:03 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, South Oakwood Street and Sailor Street.
3:15 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of North Logan Avenue.
3:24 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:25 p.m., property damage accident, Country Club Road and Old Ottawa Road.
4:24 p.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert Street.
5:11 p.m., aggravated domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
5:12 p.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:08 p.m., shots fired, 600 block of Harmon Street.
8:37 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
8:38 p.m., aggravated fleeing, Voorhees and Washington Streets.
10:47 p.m., theft, Lake Street.
11:00 p.m., domestic battery, 25000 block of Illinois 1.
11:52 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 23:
2:17 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Robinson Street.
4:25 a.m., battery in Hoopeston, 200 block of North Third Street.
4:37 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
6:01 a.m., battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.