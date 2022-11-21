Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Nov. 18:
7:25 a.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and Harrison Streets.
7:42 a.m., hit and run, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.
8:03 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
8:20 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:36 a.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:59 a.m., property damage accident, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:25 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
12:20 p.m., property damage accident, 2500 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:24 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
2:05 p.m., criminal damage, 800 block of Wendt Avenue.
2:08 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:24 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 900 block of North State Street.
3:42 p.m., property damage accident, Martin and Fairchild Streets.
4:13 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
5:50 p.m., property damage accident, 21000 block of Denmark Road.
7:25 p.m., property damage accident, Henning Road.
7:35 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 1700 block of South State Street.
Saturday, Nov. 19:
12:08 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
12:09 a.m., aggravated assault, 100 block of South Griffin Street.
12:16 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:34 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of East Main Street.
11:47 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
11:53 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Boiling Springs Road.
12:35 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
12:45 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:59 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
1:16 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
1:31 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
1:34 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.
2:41 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.
4:04 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Minnesota Avenue.
4:21 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:15 p.m., battery in Allerton, 300 block of Walnut Street.
9:00 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Devonshire Drive.
9:00 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:41 p.m., shots fired, 700 block of Commercial Street.
10:14 p.m., personal injury accident in Georgetown, Midway Road.
Sunday, Nov. 20:
12:56 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery in Hoopeston, South Dixie Highway and Orange Street.
2:28 a.m., battery in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.
8:13 a.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 400 block of Huffman Street.
12:09 p.m., personal injury accident in Collison, 25000 block of Potomac Collison Road.
1:01 p.m., criminal trespass, theft in Oakwood, Patty Drive.
1:07 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:15 p.m., residential burglary, 400 block of Ashland Street.
1:44 p.m., felony criminal trespass, 500 block of Sheridan Street.
3:05 p.m., property damage accident, 2600 block of Perrysville Road.
3:07 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:28 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and East 3680 North Road.
5:59 p.m., property damage accident, 2100 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:00 p.m., residential burglary in Tilton, 800 block of Lawndale Avenue.
6:20 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:24 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Ridge Farm.
6:36 p.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
7:19 p.m., property damage accident, 27000 block of Shake Rag Road.
7:36 p.m., property damage accident, 3300 block of East Voorhees Street.
8:26 p.m., property damage accident, 17000 block of East 1290 North Road.
Monday, Nov. 21:
1:50 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
