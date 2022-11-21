Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, Nov. 18:

7:25 a.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and Harrison Streets.

7:42 a.m., hit and run, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.

8:03 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

8:20 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:36 a.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:59 a.m., property damage accident, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:25 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

12:20 p.m., property damage accident, 2500 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:24 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

2:05 p.m., criminal damage, 800 block of Wendt Avenue.

2:08 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of North Gilbert Street.

2:24 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 900 block of North State Street.

3:42 p.m., property damage accident, Martin and Fairchild Streets.

4:13 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

5:50 p.m., property damage accident, 21000 block of Denmark Road.

7:25 p.m., property damage accident, Henning Road.

7:35 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 1700 block of South State Street.

Saturday, Nov. 19:

12:08 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

12:09 a.m., aggravated assault, 100 block of South Griffin Street.

12:16 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

11:34 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of East Main Street.

11:47 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

11:53 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Boiling Springs Road.

12:35 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

12:45 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:59 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

1:16 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

1:31 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

1:34 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.

2:41 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.

4:04 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Minnesota Avenue.

4:21 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:15 p.m., battery in Allerton, 300 block of Walnut Street.

9:00 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Devonshire Drive.

9:00 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:41 p.m., shots fired, 700 block of Commercial Street.

10:14 p.m., personal injury accident in Georgetown, Midway Road.

Sunday, Nov. 20:

12:56 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery in Hoopeston, South Dixie Highway and Orange Street.

2:28 a.m., battery in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.

8:13 a.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 400 block of Huffman Street.

12:09 p.m., personal injury accident in Collison, 25000 block of Potomac Collison Road.

1:01 p.m., criminal trespass, theft in Oakwood, Patty Drive.

1:07 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

1:15 p.m., residential burglary, 400 block of Ashland Street.

1:44 p.m., felony criminal trespass, 500 block of Sheridan Street.

3:05 p.m., property damage accident, 2600 block of Perrysville Road.

3:07 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:28 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and East 3680 North Road.

5:59 p.m., property damage accident, 2100 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:00 p.m., residential burglary in Tilton, 800 block of Lawndale Avenue.

6:20 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:24 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Ridge Farm.

6:36 p.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.

7:19 p.m., property damage accident, 27000 block of Shake Rag Road.

7:36 p.m., property damage accident, 3300 block of East Voorhees Street.

8:26 p.m., property damage accident, 17000 block of East 1290 North Road.

Monday, Nov. 21:

1:50 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

