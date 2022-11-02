Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Oct. 31:
12:37 a.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
3:19 a.m., property damage accident, East Seminary Street and North Bowman Avenue.
4:50 a.m., property damage accident, Williams and Chandler Streets.
6:14 a.m., property damage accident, 14000 block of Grape Creek Road.
6:41 a.m., property damage accident in Alvin, 17000 block of Illinois 119.
7:39 a.m., stolen vehicle, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
8:59 a.m., theft, battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:55 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Harmon Street.
10:21 a.m., theft, South Griffin Street.
11:32 a.m., theft, 100 block of Oakwood Avenue.
12:26 p.m., burglary to residence, 100 block of Mauck Lane.
1:37 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, West Main and North State Street.
2:55 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Winter Avenue.
2:59 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Westville.
3:24 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:29 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.
3:43 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
4:05 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
4:19 p.m., theft, 20000 block of North 1970 East Road.
4:34 p.m., criminal damage to property at an undisclosed location in Fithian.
5:16 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
5:42 p.m., criminal damage to property in Westville, 1200 block of North State Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
3:53 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
7:01 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:05 a.m., auto burglary, 400 block of Pinto Drive.
9:08 a.m., theft, 100 block of Withner Street.
11:25 a.m., theft, 500 block of Chandler Street.
12:00 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Moore Street.
12:24 p.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:49 p.m., property damage accident, Illinois 136 and North 500 East Road.
1:05 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 33000 block of North 202 East Road.
1:09 p.m., property damage accident, Winter and Vermilion Streets.
1:57 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:52 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 600 block of North Hazel Street.
4:54 p.m., burglary, 1600 block of East Voorhees Street.
6:32 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
7:05 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
7:52 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
8:20 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild Street and Bowman Avenue.
11:19 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of West Madison Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 2:
1:15 a.m., theft, 400 block of East Main Street.
4:07 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.