Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Oct. 31:

12:37 a.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

3:19 a.m., property damage accident, East Seminary Street and North Bowman Avenue.

4:50 a.m., property damage accident, Williams and Chandler Streets.

6:14 a.m., property damage accident, 14000 block of Grape Creek Road.

6:41 a.m., property damage accident in Alvin, 17000 block of Illinois 119.

7:39 a.m., stolen vehicle, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

8:59 a.m., theft, battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:55 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Harmon Street.

10:21 a.m., theft, South Griffin Street.

11:32 a.m., theft, 100 block of Oakwood Avenue.

12:26 p.m., burglary to residence, 100 block of Mauck Lane.

1:37 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, West Main and North State Street.

2:55 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Winter Avenue.

2:59 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Westville.

3:24 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

3:29 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.

3:43 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

4:05 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

4:19 p.m., theft, 20000 block of North 1970 East Road.

4:34 p.m., criminal damage to property at an undisclosed location in Fithian.

5:16 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

5:42 p.m., criminal damage to property in Westville, 1200 block of North State Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 1:

3:53 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

7:01 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

8:05 a.m., auto burglary, 400 block of Pinto Drive.

9:08 a.m., theft, 100 block of Withner Street.

11:25 a.m., theft, 500 block of Chandler Street.

12:00 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Moore Street.

12:24 p.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:49 p.m., property damage accident, Illinois 136 and North 500 East Road.

1:05 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 33000 block of North 202 East Road.

1:09 p.m., property damage accident, Winter and Vermilion Streets.

1:57 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:52 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 600 block of North Hazel Street.

4:54 p.m., burglary, 1600 block of East Voorhees Street.

6:32 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

7:05 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

7:52 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

8:20 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild Street and Bowman Avenue.

11:19 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of West Madison Street.

Wednesday, Nov. 2:

1:15 a.m., theft, 400 block of East Main Street.

4:07 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

Tags

Trending Video