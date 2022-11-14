Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Nov. 9:
7:10 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, Moses Avenue and Weiss Parkway.
7:28 a.m., theft, 2800 block of East Main Street.
7:44 a.m., residential burglary, 800 block of North Collett Street.
2:42 p.m., battery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:59 p.m., property damage accident, South Henning Road and U.S. 150.
4:20 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Bismark Street and Cleveland Avenue.
5:19 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
8:09 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.
8:20 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Gilbert Streets.
9:07 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
10:46 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of Illinois Street.
Thursday, Nov. 10:
12:43 a.m., property damage accident, West Williams and North Gilbert Streets.
2:29 a.m., theft, 900 block of North Walnut Street.
7:56 a.m., robbery, 1900 block of Perrysville Road.
10:42 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
10:47 a.m., property damage accident, 1500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
10:53 a.m., personal injury accident, Hawbuck Road and Grape Creek Road.
11:30 a.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:49 p.m., residential burglary, 500 block of Harmon Street.
4:19 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
4:29 p.m., grooming, aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct at an undisclosed location.
4:40 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, East Main Street.
4:53 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:01 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Main Streets.
5:34 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 200 block of Vermont Street.
7:02 p.m., property damage accident, Seminary and Plum Streets.
7:02 p.m., leaving the scene of an accident, Seminary and Plum Streets.
7:21 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Catlin Tilton Road.
7:22 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass in Westville, 200 block of West Williams Street.
7:24 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Kingsdale Avenue and Coachlight Drive.
7:44 p.m., domestic battery, 2700 block of Townway Road.
7:56 p.m., retail theft, resting and obstructing, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:38 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of South State Street.
11:33 p.m., criminal damage in Fairmount, 8500 block of Camp Drake Road.
Friday, Nov. 11:
3:25 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74, mile marker 220.
6:07 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and Heritage Trace.
6:23 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Georgian Drive.
8:37 a.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
8:56 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of East Main Street.
9:27 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Fairchild Street.
9:41 a.m., property damage accident, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
10:33 a.m., theft, 19000 block of East 2000 North Road.
11:24 a.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
12:29 p.m., stolen vehicle, 1100 block of North Collett Street.
12:37 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of West Woodbury Street.
1:06 p.m., domestic battery, criminal trespass, 200 block of Edwards Street.
3:48 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Alvin, U.S. 136 and Illinois 1.
4:25 p.m., domestic battery, theft, 1100 block of Moore Street.
4:25 p.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of Moore Street.
6:25 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of Tennessee Street.
7:42 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Westville.
7:43 p.m., property damage accident, Ridgeview and North Vermilion Streets.
8:17 p.m., battery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
9:51 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
10:09 p.m., aggravated battery, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, Nov. 12:
12:13 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:30 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
3:06 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.
4:59 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Kentucky Avenue.
7:05 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 mile marker 220.
12:28 a.m., property damage accident, 22000 block of North Henning Road.
11:56 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
12:10 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
11:39 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
12:56 p.m., aggravated robbery, 100 block of Cronkhite Avenue.
1:44 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
3:21 p.m., burglary to motor vehicle, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:35 p.m., retail theft at an undisclosed location.
5:28 p.m., residential burglary, 500 block of Chandler Street.
5:20 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
Sunday, Nov. 13:
5:13 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, Potomac Collison Road and East 2900 North Road.
6:37 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
7:51 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1100 block of Robinson Street.
10:18 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Jewell Street.
11:34 a.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, 1000 block of East Road and U.S. 150.
1:02 p.m., shots fired, Cannon and Pennsylvania Streets.
1:21 p.m., personal injury accident in Fithian, South Jefferson Street and East South Sherman Street.
1:52 p.m., possession of another’s credit card, burglary, theft at an undisclosed location.
3:56 p.m., criminal damage to property, South Collett Street.
5:29 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.
8:21 p.m., battery, 800 block of Timberline Drive.
