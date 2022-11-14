Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Nov. 9:

7:10 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, Moses Avenue and Weiss Parkway.

7:28 a.m., theft, 2800 block of East Main Street.

7:44 a.m., residential burglary, 800 block of North Collett Street.

2:42 p.m., battery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:59 p.m., property damage accident, South Henning Road and U.S. 150.

4:20 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Bismark Street and Cleveland Avenue.

5:19 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

8:09 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.

8:20 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Gilbert Streets.

9:07 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

10:46 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of Illinois Street.

Thursday, Nov. 10:

12:43 a.m., property damage accident, West Williams and North Gilbert Streets.

2:29 a.m., theft, 900 block of North Walnut Street.

7:56 a.m., robbery, 1900 block of Perrysville Road.

10:42 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

10:47 a.m., property damage accident, 1500 block of North Bowman Avenue.

10:53 a.m., personal injury accident, Hawbuck Road and Grape Creek Road.

11:30 a.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

1:49 p.m., residential burglary, 500 block of Harmon Street.

4:19 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

4:29 p.m., grooming, aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct at an undisclosed location.

4:40 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, East Main Street.

4:53 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:01 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Main Streets.

5:34 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 200 block of Vermont Street.

7:02 p.m., property damage accident, Seminary and Plum Streets.

7:02 p.m., leaving the scene of an accident, Seminary and Plum Streets.

7:21 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Catlin Tilton Road.

7:22 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass in Westville, 200 block of West Williams Street.

7:24 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Kingsdale Avenue and Coachlight Drive.

7:44 p.m., domestic battery, 2700 block of Townway Road.

7:56 p.m., retail theft, resting and obstructing, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:38 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of South State Street.

11:33 p.m., criminal damage in Fairmount, 8500 block of Camp Drake Road.

Friday, Nov. 11:

3:25 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74, mile marker 220.

6:07 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and Heritage Trace.

6:23 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Georgian Drive.

8:37 a.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

8:56 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of East Main Street.

9:27 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Fairchild Street.

9:41 a.m., property damage accident, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

10:33 a.m., theft, 19000 block of East 2000 North Road.

11:24 a.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

12:29 p.m., stolen vehicle, 1100 block of North Collett Street.

12:37 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of West Woodbury Street.

1:06 p.m., domestic battery, criminal trespass, 200 block of Edwards Street.

3:48 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Alvin, U.S. 136 and Illinois 1.

4:25 p.m., domestic battery, theft, 1100 block of Moore Street.

4:25 p.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of Moore Street.

6:25 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of Tennessee Street.

7:42 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Westville.

7:43 p.m., property damage accident, Ridgeview and North Vermilion Streets.

8:17 p.m., battery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.

9:51 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

10:09 p.m., aggravated battery, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.

Saturday, Nov. 12:

12:13 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

2:30 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

3:06 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.

4:59 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Kentucky Avenue.

7:05 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 mile marker 220.

12:28 a.m., property damage accident, 22000 block of North Henning Road.

11:56 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

12:10 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.

11:39 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

12:56 p.m., aggravated robbery, 100 block of Cronkhite Avenue.

1:44 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

3:21 p.m., burglary to motor vehicle, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:35 p.m., retail theft at an undisclosed location.

5:28 p.m., residential burglary, 500 block of Chandler Street.

5:20 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

Sunday, Nov. 13:

5:13 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, Potomac Collison Road and East 2900 North Road.

6:37 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

7:51 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1100 block of Robinson Street.

10:18 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Jewell Street.

11:34 a.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, 1000 block of East Road and U.S. 150.

1:02 p.m., shots fired, Cannon and Pennsylvania Streets.

1:21 p.m., personal injury accident in Fithian, South Jefferson Street and East South Sherman Street.

1:52 p.m., possession of another’s credit card, burglary, theft at an undisclosed location.

3:56 p.m., criminal damage to property, South Collett Street.

5:29 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.

8:21 p.m., battery, 800 block of Timberline Drive.

