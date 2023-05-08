Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, May 5:

7:35 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Wayne Street.

9:34 a.m., aggravated battery, East Main Street.

10:21 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.

11:40 a.m., criminal sexual abuse, 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.

12:58 p.m., battery, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:10 p.m., property damage accident, 2200 block of Denmark Road.

1:56 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Williams streets.

2:02 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, 800 block of Johnson Street.

3:05 p.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 400 block of West 16th Street.

3:28 p.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 400 block of West 16th Street.

4:45 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

6:16 p.m., property damage accident, Holiday Drive and Crestview Drive.

7:54 p.m., shots fired, 1000 block of North Walnut Street.

8:55 p.m., assault, Unit Block of Vance Lane.

9:26 p.m., battery, retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:29 p.m., aggravated assault, 500 block of Ann Street.

9:30 p.m., personal injury accident, 2400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

11:15 p.m., mob action, domestic battery, 100 block of Illinois Street.

11:45 p.m., mob action, disorderly conduct, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

11:49 p.m., property damage accident in Indianola, East 250 North Road.

Saturday, May 6:

12:17 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 100 block of Illinois Street.

1:01 a.m., aggravated assault with a weapon, Seminary and Harvey streets.

5:31 a.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

7:32 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, 1800 block of East Williams Street.

8:11 a.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.

9:55 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

10:22 a.m., property damage accident, 700 block of South Gilbert Street.

10:42 a.m., theft, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

11:35 a.m., property damage accident, East English and North Hazel streets.

11:55 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of West Williams Street.

12:40 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

1:50 p.m., property damage accident, West Main and North Gilbert streets.

2:26 p.m., theft, 2800 block of East Williams Street.

4:41 p.m., shots fired, 900 block of Hazel Street.

4:54 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Cronkhite Drive.

5:11 p.m., aggravated assault, Nevada Avenue and Kentucky Avenue.

6:35 p.m., resisting/obstructing police, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, obstructing identification, armed violence, Main and Alexander streets.

8:16 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 27000 block of Potomac Collison Road.

8:36 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 700 block of Ferndale Avenue.

10:02 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Fowler Avenue and Fairchild Street.

Sunday, May 7:

12:38 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Williams streets.

12:42 a.m., aggravated assault, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

1:07 a.m., shots fired, 800 block of Griffin Street.

10:54 a.m., stolen vehicle, aggravated assault, criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

11:40 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

12:32 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, North Gilbert and West Madison streets.

3:11 p.m., theft, possession of another’s credit card, 200 block of Gilbert Street.

3:16 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Franklin Street.

3:33 p.m., criminal trespass in Potomac, 100 block of South Wilson Street.

6:10 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

Monday, May 8:

12:33 a.m., residential burglary, 400 block of Commercial Street.

4:23 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Illinois Street.

5:27 a.m., death investigation, 100 block of Vermilion Street.

