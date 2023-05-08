Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, May 5:
7:35 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Wayne Street.
9:34 a.m., aggravated battery, East Main Street.
10:21 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.
11:40 a.m., criminal sexual abuse, 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
12:58 p.m., battery, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:10 p.m., property damage accident, 2200 block of Denmark Road.
1:56 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Williams streets.
2:02 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, 800 block of Johnson Street.
3:05 p.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 400 block of West 16th Street.
3:28 p.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 400 block of West 16th Street.
4:45 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:16 p.m., property damage accident, Holiday Drive and Crestview Drive.
7:54 p.m., shots fired, 1000 block of North Walnut Street.
8:55 p.m., assault, Unit Block of Vance Lane.
9:26 p.m., battery, retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:29 p.m., aggravated assault, 500 block of Ann Street.
9:30 p.m., personal injury accident, 2400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:15 p.m., mob action, domestic battery, 100 block of Illinois Street.
11:45 p.m., mob action, disorderly conduct, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
11:49 p.m., property damage accident in Indianola, East 250 North Road.
Saturday, May 6:
12:17 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 100 block of Illinois Street.
1:01 a.m., aggravated assault with a weapon, Seminary and Harvey streets.
5:31 a.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
7:32 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, 1800 block of East Williams Street.
8:11 a.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
9:55 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:22 a.m., property damage accident, 700 block of South Gilbert Street.
10:42 a.m., theft, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:35 a.m., property damage accident, East English and North Hazel streets.
11:55 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of West Williams Street.
12:40 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
1:50 p.m., property damage accident, West Main and North Gilbert streets.
2:26 p.m., theft, 2800 block of East Williams Street.
4:41 p.m., shots fired, 900 block of Hazel Street.
4:54 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Cronkhite Drive.
5:11 p.m., aggravated assault, Nevada Avenue and Kentucky Avenue.
6:35 p.m., resisting/obstructing police, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, obstructing identification, armed violence, Main and Alexander streets.
8:16 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 27000 block of Potomac Collison Road.
8:36 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 700 block of Ferndale Avenue.
10:02 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Fowler Avenue and Fairchild Street.
Sunday, May 7:
12:38 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Williams streets.
12:42 a.m., aggravated assault, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
1:07 a.m., shots fired, 800 block of Griffin Street.
10:54 a.m., stolen vehicle, aggravated assault, criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
11:40 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
12:32 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, North Gilbert and West Madison streets.
3:11 p.m., theft, possession of another’s credit card, 200 block of Gilbert Street.
3:16 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Franklin Street.
3:33 p.m., criminal trespass in Potomac, 100 block of South Wilson Street.
6:10 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
Monday, May 8:
12:33 a.m., residential burglary, 400 block of Commercial Street.
4:23 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Illinois Street.
5:27 a.m., death investigation, 100 block of Vermilion Street.
