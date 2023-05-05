Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, May 3:

6:58 a.m., criminal damage, possession of a controlled substance, resisting police, 600 block of North Beard Street.

8:49 a.m., theft, 900 block of Timberline Drive.

10:02 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

11:56 a.m., theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:36 p.m., criminal damage, theft, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

2:59 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:09 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 1 and Illinois 119.

3:18 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

3:33 p.m., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful registration display in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.

5:03 p.m., aggravated assault, 2500 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:40 p.m., theft, North Street.

7:02 p.m., residential burglary, criminal damage, 3000 block of Golf Circle.

8:07 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Fera Street.

8:09 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Harmon Street.

8:53 p.m., child neglect at an undisclosed location in Rossville.

Thursday, May 4:

12:32 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of North California Avenue.

1:44 a.m., possession of methamphetamine, Griffin Street and Utah Avenue.

4:52 a.m., aggravated assault, criminal damage, 600 block of Sherman Street.

8:02 a.m., theft, 900 block of Timberline Drive.

12:36 p.m., aggravated battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.

1:01 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Griggs Street.

1:22 p.m., personal injury accident, North Vermilion Street and East Madison Street.

1:40 p.m., residential burglary in Tilton, 700 block of Lawndale Avenue.

2:32 p.m., aggravated battery, 700 block of South Street.

2:45 p.m., theft in Henning, East 3200 North Road.

3:44 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

3:58 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of West Fairchild Street.

5:04 p.m., hit and run in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Ramp Road.

5:05 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Voorhees and Griffin streets.

5:05 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Dakota and Meadow streets.

5:21 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:50 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.

7:51 p.m., battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

9:57 p.m., possession of methamphetamine, 500 block of West Woodlawn Avenue.

11:14 p.m., aggravated fleeing/eluding police in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Southgate Drive.

11:26 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.

Friday, May 5:

1:16 a.m., home invasion, domestic battery, theft, criminal damage, 1400 block of Robinson Street.

3:10 a.m., possession of methamphetamine, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Tags

Trending Video