Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, May 3:
6:58 a.m., criminal damage, possession of a controlled substance, resisting police, 600 block of North Beard Street.
8:49 a.m., theft, 900 block of Timberline Drive.
10:02 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
11:56 a.m., theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:36 p.m., criminal damage, theft, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
2:59 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:09 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 1 and Illinois 119.
3:18 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:33 p.m., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful registration display in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.
5:03 p.m., aggravated assault, 2500 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:40 p.m., theft, North Street.
7:02 p.m., residential burglary, criminal damage, 3000 block of Golf Circle.
8:07 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Fera Street.
8:09 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Harmon Street.
8:53 p.m., child neglect at an undisclosed location in Rossville.
Thursday, May 4:
12:32 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of North California Avenue.
1:44 a.m., possession of methamphetamine, Griffin Street and Utah Avenue.
4:52 a.m., aggravated assault, criminal damage, 600 block of Sherman Street.
8:02 a.m., theft, 900 block of Timberline Drive.
12:36 p.m., aggravated battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.
1:01 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Griggs Street.
1:22 p.m., personal injury accident, North Vermilion Street and East Madison Street.
1:40 p.m., residential burglary in Tilton, 700 block of Lawndale Avenue.
2:32 p.m., aggravated battery, 700 block of South Street.
2:45 p.m., theft in Henning, East 3200 North Road.
3:44 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:58 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of West Fairchild Street.
5:04 p.m., hit and run in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Ramp Road.
5:05 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Voorhees and Griffin streets.
5:05 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Dakota and Meadow streets.
5:21 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:50 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
7:51 p.m., battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:57 p.m., possession of methamphetamine, 500 block of West Woodlawn Avenue.
11:14 p.m., aggravated fleeing/eluding police in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Southgate Drive.
11:26 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.
Friday, May 5:
1:16 a.m., home invasion, domestic battery, theft, criminal damage, 1400 block of Robinson Street.
3:10 a.m., possession of methamphetamine, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
