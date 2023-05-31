Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, May 28:
7:18 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Jackson Street.
9:08 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:31 a.m., theft, possession of another’s credit card, 800 block of East Main Street.
11:55 a.m., theft, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
11:56 a.m., theft, 100 block of East Conron Avenue.
2:57 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1200 block of Harmon Street.
3:38 p.m., aggravated battery, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, 500 block of Woodbury Street.
6:38 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Griffin streets.
7:54 p.m., arson in Oakwood, 17000 block of Newtown Road.
8:47 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, East 1980 North Road.
8:48 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:13 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, Potomac Collison Road.
10:21 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 700 block of Dellwood Street.
Monday, May 29:
12:22 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 200 block of West Street.
8:04 a.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
10:23 a.m., unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Williams Street and Bowman Avenue.
11:20 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
1:48 p.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
2:26 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of North Hazel Street.
5:12 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Fairchild streets.
5:42 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Camelot Drive.
6:33 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
6:57 p.m., residential burglary, 1500 block of East Main Street.
8:28 p.m., theft, 100 block of East Seminary Street.
8:57 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:20 p.m., property damage accident, 3100 block of East Main Street.
Tuesday, May 30:
12:24 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Griffin Street.
5:54 a.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Lynch Road.
8:11 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, interfering with reporting domestic battery, 1000 block of Shasta Drive.
8:12 a.m., theft, criminal damage, South Street.
8:28 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 200 block of Warrington Avenue.
8:43 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Griffin Street.
8:46 a.m., property damage accident, West Williams and Harmon streets.
9:13 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Cedar Avenue.
9:42 a.m., aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:07 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
12:15 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.
12:46 p.m., theft, 1300 block of Harmon Street.
1:12 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Martin Street.
3:21 p.m., residential burglary, 1900 block of Bowman Avenue.
3:37 p.m., theft, 100 block of West Ellsworth Street.
4:57 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:56 p.m., criminal trespass in Oakwood, 300 block of Lee Street.
6:05 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
7:46 p.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:37 p.m., criminal trespass, resisting police, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Wednesday, May 31:
3:29 a.m., motor vehicle theft in Tilton, 100 block of West Fourth Street.
5:33 a.m., domestic battery, violating order of protection, Wolfe Court and Park Street.
