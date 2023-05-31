Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Sunday, May 28:

7:18 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Jackson Street.

9:08 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:31 a.m., theft, possession of another’s credit card, 800 block of East Main Street.

11:55 a.m., theft, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

11:56 a.m., theft, 100 block of East Conron Avenue.

2:57 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1200 block of Harmon Street.

3:38 p.m., aggravated battery, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, 500 block of Woodbury Street.

6:38 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Griffin streets.

7:54 p.m., arson in Oakwood, 17000 block of Newtown Road.

8:47 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, East 1980 North Road.

8:48 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

9:13 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, Potomac Collison Road.

10:21 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 700 block of Dellwood Street.

Monday, May 29:

12:22 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 200 block of West Street.

8:04 a.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

10:23 a.m., unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Williams Street and Bowman Avenue.

11:20 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

1:48 p.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.

2:26 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of North Hazel Street.

5:12 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Fairchild streets.

5:42 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Camelot Drive.

6:33 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

6:57 p.m., residential burglary, 1500 block of East Main Street.

8:28 p.m., theft, 100 block of East Seminary Street.

8:57 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:20 p.m., property damage accident, 3100 block of East Main Street.

Tuesday, May 30:

12:24 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Griffin Street.

5:54 a.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Lynch Road.

8:11 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, interfering with reporting domestic battery, 1000 block of Shasta Drive.

8:12 a.m., theft, criminal damage, South Street.

8:28 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 200 block of Warrington Avenue.

8:43 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Griffin Street.

8:46 a.m., property damage accident, West Williams and Harmon streets.

9:13 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Cedar Avenue.

9:42 a.m., aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:07 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.

12:15 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.

12:46 p.m., theft, 1300 block of Harmon Street.

1:12 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Martin Street.

3:21 p.m., residential burglary, 1900 block of Bowman Avenue.

3:37 p.m., theft, 100 block of West Ellsworth Street.

4:57 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:56 p.m., criminal trespass in Oakwood, 300 block of Lee Street.

6:05 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

7:46 p.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:37 p.m., criminal trespass, resisting police, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

Wednesday, May 31:

3:29 a.m., motor vehicle theft in Tilton, 100 block of West Fourth Street.

5:33 a.m., domestic battery, violating order of protection, Wolfe Court and Park Street.

Tags

Trending Video