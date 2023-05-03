Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, May 1:
8:37 a.m., aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, 900 block of Grant Street.
9:51 a.m., property damage accident, East Fairchild and North Vermilion streets.
10:27 a.m., burglary in Oakwood, 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
10:54 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
12:08 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Cleveland Avenue.
12:54 p.m., theft, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
1 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Kimber Street.
4:55 p.m., domestic battery, 1700 block of Crestview Drive.
7:22 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:52 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving while suspended, Bowman Avenue and Garden Drive.
10:05 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage in Sidell, 200 block of Church Street.
10:46 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Tuesday, May 2:
8:06 a.m., personal injury accident in Bismarck, 17000 block of East 2750 North Road.
8:15 a.m., aggravated assault, 500 block of Robinson Street.
10:35 a.m., personal injury accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:44 p.m., theft, East Harrison Street.
1:07 p.m., vehicle burglary, theft, deceptive practice, possession of another’s credit card, 100 block of South State Street.
2:23 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
4:23 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Oakwood, 100 block of South Street.
4:50 p.m., burglary in Georgetown, 400 block of West 16th Street.
5:05 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
5:58 p.m., retail theft, unit block of East Main Street.
6:30 p.m., battery, unit block of West Main Street.
6:31 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:21 p.m., theft in Rankin, East 4300 North Road.
9:14 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of South Griffin Street.
9:25 p.m., criminal damage in Ridge Farm, unit block of East Woodyard Avenue.
10:27 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 500 block of Shadowlawn Road.
10:42 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Robinson Street.
Wednesday, May 3:
12:18 a.m., aggravated battery, 1000 block of James Place.
12:48 a.m., domestic battery, 12000 block of Hawbuck Road.
1:16 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 17000 block of 670 North Road.
