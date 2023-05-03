Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, May 1:

8:37 a.m., aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, 900 block of Grant Street.

9:51 a.m., property damage accident, East Fairchild and North Vermilion streets.

10:27 a.m., burglary in Oakwood, 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.

10:54 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

12:08 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Cleveland Avenue.

12:54 p.m., theft, 300 block of Lynch Drive.

1 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Kimber Street.

4:55 p.m., domestic battery, 1700 block of Crestview Drive.

7:22 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

9:52 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving while suspended, Bowman Avenue and Garden Drive.

10:05 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage in Sidell, 200 block of Church Street.

10:46 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

Tuesday, May 2:

8:06 a.m., personal injury accident in Bismarck, 17000 block of East 2750 North Road.

8:15 a.m., aggravated assault, 500 block of Robinson Street.

10:35 a.m., personal injury accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:44 p.m., theft, East Harrison Street.

1:07 p.m., vehicle burglary, theft, deceptive practice, possession of another’s credit card, 100 block of South State Street.

2:23 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

4:23 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Oakwood, 100 block of South Street.

4:50 p.m., burglary in Georgetown, 400 block of West 16th Street.

5:05 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

5:58 p.m., retail theft, unit block of East Main Street.

6:30 p.m., battery, unit block of West Main Street.

6:31 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

8:21 p.m., theft in Rankin, East 4300 North Road.

9:14 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of South Griffin Street.

9:25 p.m., criminal damage in Ridge Farm, unit block of East Woodyard Avenue.

10:27 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 500 block of Shadowlawn Road.

10:42 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Robinson Street.

Wednesday, May 3:

12:18 a.m., aggravated battery, 1000 block of James Place.

12:48 a.m., domestic battery, 12000 block of Hawbuck Road.

1:16 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 17000 block of 670 North Road.

