Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, May 26:
7:37 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
8:04 a.m., personal injury accident in Westville, Clingan Lane and Illinois 1.
8:38 a.m., burglary in Westville, 2200 block of South State Street.
8:43 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Park Haven Boulevard.
9:10 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of West Woodlawn Avenue.
9:57 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Crestview Drive and Bowman Avenue.
10:18 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, unit block of Brewer Road.
10:48 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of North Jackson Street.
10:56 a.m., property damage accident, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:52 a.m., aggravated battery, 900 block of Oakwood Avenue.
12:16 p.m., theft, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.
1:31 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 1 and East 2750 North Road.
2:25 p.m., shots fired, Chandler and Voorhees streets.
3:36 p.m., burglary in Rankin, 200 block of West Sixth Street.
4:23 p.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
4:31 p.m., motor vehicle theft in Westville, 1900 block of State Street.
5:35 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.
7:14 p.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of Oak Street.
8:24 p.m., theft, West Union Road.
9:25 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of Minnesota Street.
9:46 p.m., aggravated battery to a public official, resisting/obstructing police, retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:22 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 13000 block of Georgetown Indianola Road.
11:06 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 300 block of Brentwood Street.
11:38 p.m., aggravated assault, disorderly conduct in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.
11:49 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Crawford Street and Utah Avenue.
Saturday, May 27:
2:01 a.m., residential burglary, 700 block of Florida Street.
2:33 a.m., domestic battery, intimidation in Oakwood, unit block of Patty Drive.
5:20 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, North 1700 East Road.
5:37 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Bowman Avenue and Williams Street.
9:50 a.m., theft, Giddings Street and Bowman Avenue.
10:04 a.m., criminal trespass, order of protection violation, 1000 block of Pries Street.
10:54 a.m., theft in Oakwood, Kickapoo Park Road.
11:06 a.m., burglary, unit block of Orlea Street.
12:53 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:29 p.m., theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:35 p.m., burglary in Westville, 2200 block of South State Street.
1:56 p.m., theft in Rossville, 200 block of Green Street.
5:53 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:32 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Grant Street.
9:45 p.m., theft, Cleveland and Victory streets.
Sunday, May 28:
12:37 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 18000 block of Mill Road.
12:57 a.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert streets.
1:58 a.m., escape, Public Safety Building.
3:13 a.m., domestic battery, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:29 a.m., theft, Schultz Street.
4:46 a.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Chandler Street.
