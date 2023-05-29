Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, May 26:

7:37 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

8:04 a.m., personal injury accident in Westville, Clingan Lane and Illinois 1.

8:38 a.m., burglary in Westville, 2200 block of South State Street.

8:43 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Park Haven Boulevard.

9:10 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of West Woodlawn Avenue.

9:57 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Crestview Drive and Bowman Avenue.

10:18 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, unit block of Brewer Road.

10:48 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of North Jackson Street.

10:56 a.m., property damage accident, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:52 a.m., aggravated battery, 900 block of Oakwood Avenue.

12:16 p.m., theft, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.

1:31 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 1 and East 2750 North Road.

2:25 p.m., shots fired, Chandler and Voorhees streets.

3:36 p.m., burglary in Rankin, 200 block of West Sixth Street.

4:23 p.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

4:31 p.m., motor vehicle theft in Westville, 1900 block of State Street.

5:35 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.

7:14 p.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of Oak Street.

8:24 p.m., theft, West Union Road.

9:25 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of Minnesota Street.

9:46 p.m., aggravated battery to a public official, resisting/obstructing police, retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

10:22 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 13000 block of Georgetown Indianola Road.

11:06 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 300 block of Brentwood Street.

11:38 p.m., aggravated assault, disorderly conduct in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.

11:49 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Crawford Street and Utah Avenue.

Saturday, May 27:

2:01 a.m., residential burglary, 700 block of Florida Street.

2:33 a.m., domestic battery, intimidation in Oakwood, unit block of Patty Drive.

5:20 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, North 1700 East Road.

5:37 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Bowman Avenue and Williams Street.

9:50 a.m., theft, Giddings Street and Bowman Avenue.

10:04 a.m., criminal trespass, order of protection violation, 1000 block of Pries Street.

10:54 a.m., theft in Oakwood, Kickapoo Park Road.

11:06 a.m., burglary, unit block of Orlea Street.

12:53 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

1:29 p.m., theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:35 p.m., burglary in Westville, 2200 block of South State Street.

1:56 p.m., theft in Rossville, 200 block of Green Street.

5:53 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:32 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Grant Street.

9:45 p.m., theft, Cleveland and Victory streets.

Sunday, May 28:

12:37 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 18000 block of Mill Road.

12:57 a.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert streets.

1:58 a.m., escape, Public Safety Building.

3:13 a.m., domestic battery, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:29 a.m., theft, Schultz Street.

4:46 a.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Chandler Street.

