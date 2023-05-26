Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, May 24:
9:49 a.m., theft, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:51 a.m., property damage accident, Voorhees and Collett streets.
11:58 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
1:04 p.m., home invasion, unit block of South Collett Street.
3:21 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:22 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of Griffin Street.
3:55 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:08 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.
6:22 p.m., battery in Oakwood, 10000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.
6:42 p.m., three reports of aggravated battery, 800 block of South Street.
7:23 p.m., theft, 1400 block of Sherman Street.
8:28 p.m., property damage accident, Orchard and Vermilion streets.
9:31 p.m., aggravated battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Thursday, May 25:
2:55 a.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Moore Street.
3:34 a.m., domestic battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:35 a.m., arson investigation, 1800 block of East Main Street.
9:17 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Seminary Street.
12:09 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
12:49 p.m., theft, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
12:57 p.m., theft in Indianola, East 370 North Road.
2:14 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Highland Park Road.
2:21 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location in Tilton.
3:46 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:47 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and English streets.
4:38 p.m., residential burglary, 300 block of Robinson Street.
9:01 p.m., resisting/obstructing police involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Friday, May 26:
1:37 a.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, Townsend and Harmon streets.
