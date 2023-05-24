Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Sunday, May 21:

9:31 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

10:02 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:45 a.m., domestic battery, theft, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

12:21 p.m., theft, 100 block of Grace Street.

12:23 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

2:12 p.m., criminal damage, residential burglary, unit block of Voorhees Street.

3:17 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

4:01 p.m., property damage accident, Woodlawn Avenue and Gilbert Street.

5:37 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:22 p.m., aggravated battery, 1800 block of East Main Street.

7:48 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Main Street.

10:06 p.m., shots fired, 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.

Monday, May 22:

12:57 a.m., battery, 1100 block of Moore Street.

1:35 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Potomac, 100 block of East State Street.

3:41 a.m., property damage accident, Old Ottawa Road and Park Haven Boulevard.

4:41 a.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 1 and Illinois 119.

5:05 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

11:37 a.m., theft, criminal damage in Ridge Farm, East 350 North Road.

11:48 a.m., criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:01 p.m., theft, criminal damage, unit block of East Fairchild Street.

1:58 p.m., theft in Tilton, 2000 block of Georgetown Road.

2:54 p.m., possession of stolen vehicle, reckless driving, driving while license is revoke, aggravated fleeing/eluding police, resisting police, speeding in Oakwood, Interstate 74.

5:08 p.m., property damage accident, Walnut and Fairchild streets.

5:26 p.m., burglary from vehicle, 600 block of Don Avenue.

6:12 p.m., burglary, disorderly conduct in Hoopeston, 900 block of Dixie Highway.

8:14 p.m., aggravated battery, 2400 block of Cannon Street.

9:02 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.

9:07 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Conron Avenue.

10:43 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of East Madison Street.

11:40 p.m., domestic battery, 1700 block of Crestview Avenue.

11:53 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

Tuesday, May 23:

11:44 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Porter Street.

12:10 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:40 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of Bowman Avenue.

1:03 p.m., burglary in Westville, 100 block of Dolak Street.

1:45 p.m., personal injury accident, North Vermilion and East Roselawn streets.

1:48 p.m., burglary, 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

2:09 p.m., battery, criminal trespass, 500 block of Woodbury Street.

2:45 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Harrison streets.

4:38 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Williams streets.

6:23 p.m., burglary from vehicle, 1300 block of Lape Street.

6:35 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1200 block of Griggs Street.

7:13 p.m., driving while suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, 600 block of East South Street.

7:20 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of Moore Street.

9:27 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Seminary Street.

10:06 p.m., shots fired, East Main Street and Bremer Avenue.

Wednesday, May 24:

1:44 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.

6:07 a.m., criminal trespass in Tilton, 200 block of Crestwood Avenue.

