Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, May 21:
9:31 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:02 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:45 a.m., domestic battery, theft, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
12:21 p.m., theft, 100 block of Grace Street.
12:23 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
2:12 p.m., criminal damage, residential burglary, unit block of Voorhees Street.
3:17 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
4:01 p.m., property damage accident, Woodlawn Avenue and Gilbert Street.
5:37 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:22 p.m., aggravated battery, 1800 block of East Main Street.
7:48 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Main Street.
10:06 p.m., shots fired, 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
Monday, May 22:
12:57 a.m., battery, 1100 block of Moore Street.
1:35 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Potomac, 100 block of East State Street.
3:41 a.m., property damage accident, Old Ottawa Road and Park Haven Boulevard.
4:41 a.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 1 and Illinois 119.
5:05 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
11:37 a.m., theft, criminal damage in Ridge Farm, East 350 North Road.
11:48 a.m., criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:01 p.m., theft, criminal damage, unit block of East Fairchild Street.
1:58 p.m., theft in Tilton, 2000 block of Georgetown Road.
2:54 p.m., possession of stolen vehicle, reckless driving, driving while license is revoke, aggravated fleeing/eluding police, resisting police, speeding in Oakwood, Interstate 74.
5:08 p.m., property damage accident, Walnut and Fairchild streets.
5:26 p.m., burglary from vehicle, 600 block of Don Avenue.
6:12 p.m., burglary, disorderly conduct in Hoopeston, 900 block of Dixie Highway.
8:14 p.m., aggravated battery, 2400 block of Cannon Street.
9:02 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
9:07 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Conron Avenue.
10:43 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of East Madison Street.
11:40 p.m., domestic battery, 1700 block of Crestview Avenue.
11:53 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Tuesday, May 23:
11:44 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Porter Street.
12:10 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:40 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of Bowman Avenue.
1:03 p.m., burglary in Westville, 100 block of Dolak Street.
1:45 p.m., personal injury accident, North Vermilion and East Roselawn streets.
1:48 p.m., burglary, 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
2:09 p.m., battery, criminal trespass, 500 block of Woodbury Street.
2:45 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Harrison streets.
4:38 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Williams streets.
6:23 p.m., burglary from vehicle, 1300 block of Lape Street.
6:35 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1200 block of Griggs Street.
7:13 p.m., driving while suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, 600 block of East South Street.
7:20 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of Moore Street.
9:27 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Seminary Street.
10:06 p.m., shots fired, East Main Street and Bremer Avenue.
Wednesday, May 24:
1:44 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.
6:07 a.m., criminal trespass in Tilton, 200 block of Crestwood Avenue.
