Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, May 19:
11:04 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 600 block of South Main Street.
11:24 a.m., home invasion, domestic battery, 600 block of Dearborn Street.
1:29 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 500 block of Meade Street.
2:59 p.m., property damage accident, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:18 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, South Gilbert and Third streets.
3:40 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:15 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Oakwood, 9000 block of East 2100 North Road.
4:25 p.m., battery, 27000 block of East Road.
6:05 p.m., theft, 200 block of State Street.
8:30 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 2000 block of East Main Street.
10:55 p.m., property damage accident in Fithian, 5800 block of U.S. 150.
11:34 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Saturday, May 20:
4:33 a.m., personal injury accident, 600 block of North Logan Avenue.
4:33 a.m., criminal damage, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, 600 block of North Logan Avenue.
4:39 a.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of East Main Street.
6:58 a.m., burglary, theft in Tilton, G and First streets.
7:37 a.m., endangering the life of a child at an undisclosed location.
9:33 a.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:12 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, Georgetown Road and Lyons Road.
11:03 a.m., forgery, theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:22 p.m., burglary to vehicle, unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
12:48 p.m., personal injury accident in Catlin, 1580 North Road and Shangri La Road.
1:23 p.m., theft, unit block of Fifth Street.
1:30 p.m., personal injury accident, Michigan Avenue and Voorhees Street.
1:30 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:34 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
2:10 p.m., property damage accident, Florida and Wayne streets.
2:18 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.
4:14 p.m., criminal damage, 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
4:31 p.m., theft, 400 block of Robinson Street.
4:51 p.m., domestic battery, interfering with 911 call, 1300 block of Hodge Street.
7:37 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Tilton, 1500 block of Lincoln Street.
9:25 p.m., home invasion, 200 block of Virginia Street.
9:49 p.m., shots fired, East Williams and North Collett streets.
10:59 p.m., criminal damage, 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Sunday, May 21:
12:30 a.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
5:51 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Pries Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.