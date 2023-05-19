Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, May 17:

6:57 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Oak Street.

7:48 a.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, 200 block of East Holloway Street.

8:17 a.m., aggravated assault in Georgetown, 100 block of Mack Street.

11:20 a.m., aggravated assault, 1000 block of Moore Street.

1:03 p.m., assault, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

2:55 p.m., battery, violating order of protection, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

3:19 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Grant Street.

3:34 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

4:09 p.m., retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:53 p.m., criminal damage to property, unit block of Bismark Street.

5:06 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:14 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 100 block of West Fairchild Street.

6:15 p.m., retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

8:34 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

8:53 p.m., domestic battery, aggravated assault, 100 block of Elmwood Avenue.

9:46 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:21 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.

Thursday, May 18:

1:40 a.m., two reports of aggravated battery, assault, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

5:55 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

8:10 a.m., burglary, 100 block of North Gilbert Street.

9:24 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:57 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 100 block of West Attica Street.

10:39 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Seminary Street.

12:38 p.m., assault in Westville, 1600 block of North State Street.

1:02 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.

1:27 p.m., aggravated battery to a child at an undisclosed location.

4:17 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of Lynch Road.

6:22 p.m., aggravated assault, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.

6:41 p.m., motor vehicle theft in Tilton, 100 block of West Fourth Street.

8:03 p.m., shots fired, 1000 block of Koehn Drive.

9:35 p.m., battery, criminal damage in Tilton, 100 block of West Eighth Street.

10:17 p.m., theft, 1900 block of Meridian Street.

11:15 p.m., robbery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

Friday, May 19:

12:55 a.m., battery, criminal damage, 100 block of Lakeside Drive.

2:23 a.m., aggravated battery, resisting/obstructing police, wanted on a warrant in Collison, Chicago Avenue and Second Avenue.

5:21 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 300 block of North Alexander Street.

