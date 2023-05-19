Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, May 17:
6:57 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Oak Street.
7:48 a.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, 200 block of East Holloway Street.
8:17 a.m., aggravated assault in Georgetown, 100 block of Mack Street.
11:20 a.m., aggravated assault, 1000 block of Moore Street.
1:03 p.m., assault, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
2:55 p.m., battery, violating order of protection, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
3:19 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Grant Street.
3:34 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
4:09 p.m., retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:53 p.m., criminal damage to property, unit block of Bismark Street.
5:06 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:14 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 100 block of West Fairchild Street.
6:15 p.m., retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:34 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
8:53 p.m., domestic battery, aggravated assault, 100 block of Elmwood Avenue.
9:46 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:21 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.
Thursday, May 18:
1:40 a.m., two reports of aggravated battery, assault, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
5:55 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
8:10 a.m., burglary, 100 block of North Gilbert Street.
9:24 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:57 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 100 block of West Attica Street.
10:39 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Seminary Street.
12:38 p.m., assault in Westville, 1600 block of North State Street.
1:02 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
1:27 p.m., aggravated battery to a child at an undisclosed location.
4:17 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of Lynch Road.
6:22 p.m., aggravated assault, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
6:41 p.m., motor vehicle theft in Tilton, 100 block of West Fourth Street.
8:03 p.m., shots fired, 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
9:35 p.m., battery, criminal damage in Tilton, 100 block of West Eighth Street.
10:17 p.m., theft, 1900 block of Meridian Street.
11:15 p.m., robbery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Friday, May 19:
12:55 a.m., battery, criminal damage, 100 block of Lakeside Drive.
2:23 a.m., aggravated battery, resisting/obstructing police, wanted on a warrant in Collison, Chicago Avenue and Second Avenue.
5:21 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 300 block of North Alexander Street.
