Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, May 15:

6:41 a.m., burglary, 100 block of North Gilbert Street.

7:29 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, theft, Fairchild Street and Fowler Avenue.

9:49 a.m., theft, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.

10:07 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

10:29 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

10:38 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Bismarck, 2750 North Road and 1800 East Road.

10:52 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of East Main Street.

2:38 p.m., burglary from vehicle, credit card fraud, unit block of Virginia Avenue.

2:43 p.m., theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

3:30 p.m., theft, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

6:03 p.m., criminal damage, 800 block of Lynch Road.

7:09 p.m., assault, battery, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

8:59 p.m., assault, 1900 block of Deerwood Drive.

11:49 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 1000 block of Moore Street.

Tuesday, May 16:

1:43 a.m., battery, aggravated assault, criminal damage, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:59 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and East 2650 North Road.

8:26 a.m., theft, 100 block of Koehn Drive.

8:36 a.m., personal injury accident in Westville, 700 block of South State Street.

9:11 a.m., aggravated assault, domestic battery, 1000 block of Moore Street.

11:03 a.m., domestic battery, South Crawford Street.

11:12 a.m., property damage accident, 100 block of Pine Street.

11:34 a.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.

11:54 a.m., theft, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:14 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.

3:06 p.m., property damage accident, 2500 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:23 p.m., aggravated animal cruelty, 2100 block of Batestown Road.

4:42 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Ross Lane.

5:16 p.m., burglary in Potomac, 300 block of North Lane Street.

5:52 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Harmon Street.

6:13 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:25 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Westville.

7:29 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Harmon Street.

7:46 p.m., theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:15 p.m., burglary to vehicle, theft, 800 block of South Street.

Wednesday, May 17:

12:11 a.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 1100 block of South Street.

2:18 a.m., aggravated criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.

