Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, May 15:
6:41 a.m., burglary, 100 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:29 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, theft, Fairchild Street and Fowler Avenue.
9:49 a.m., theft, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
10:07 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
10:29 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:38 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Bismarck, 2750 North Road and 1800 East Road.
10:52 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of East Main Street.
2:38 p.m., burglary from vehicle, credit card fraud, unit block of Virginia Avenue.
2:43 p.m., theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
3:30 p.m., theft, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
6:03 p.m., criminal damage, 800 block of Lynch Road.
7:09 p.m., assault, battery, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
8:59 p.m., assault, 1900 block of Deerwood Drive.
11:49 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 1000 block of Moore Street.
Tuesday, May 16:
1:43 a.m., battery, aggravated assault, criminal damage, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:59 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and East 2650 North Road.
8:26 a.m., theft, 100 block of Koehn Drive.
8:36 a.m., personal injury accident in Westville, 700 block of South State Street.
9:11 a.m., aggravated assault, domestic battery, 1000 block of Moore Street.
11:03 a.m., domestic battery, South Crawford Street.
11:12 a.m., property damage accident, 100 block of Pine Street.
11:34 a.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
11:54 a.m., theft, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:14 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
3:06 p.m., property damage accident, 2500 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:23 p.m., aggravated animal cruelty, 2100 block of Batestown Road.
4:42 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Ross Lane.
5:16 p.m., burglary in Potomac, 300 block of North Lane Street.
5:52 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Harmon Street.
6:13 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:25 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Westville.
7:29 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Harmon Street.
7:46 p.m., theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:15 p.m., burglary to vehicle, theft, 800 block of South Street.
Wednesday, May 17:
12:11 a.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 1100 block of South Street.
2:18 a.m., aggravated criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
