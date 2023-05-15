Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, May 12:
8:04 a.m., predatory criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
9:29 a.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of Sherman Street.
10:37 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of Grace Street.
4:40 p.m., property damage accident, Main Street and Avenue B.
4:52 p.m., theft, 100 block of National Avenue.
5:31 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
5:40 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Tilton, Southgate Drive and Georgetown Road.
9:29 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, unit block of East Harrison Street.
9:53 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
10:30 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 8000 block of Glenburn Creek Road.
11:10 p.m., battery in Catlin, 100 block of West Crockett Street.
11:21 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of Cronkhite Avenue.
11:54 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Saturday, May 13:
1:33 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, West Main and North Gilbert streets.
1:48 a.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
1:58 a.m., shots fired, Seminary and Harvey streets.
3:38 a.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
6:16 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.
6:46 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Deerwood Drive and Fowler Avenue.
7:36 a.m., burglary to vehicle, unit block of Fairweight Avenue.
7:55 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon, 1200 block of Freeman Street.
8:47 a.m., stolen vehicle in Georgetown, 400 block of West 12th Street.
11:23 a.m., burglary, 500 block of Leseure Street.
12:26 p.m., property damage accident, Chandler and English streets.
12:36 p.m., theft, 400 block of South Bowman Avenue.
1:25 p.m., property damage accident, College and South streets.
2:39 p.m., sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:55 p.m., theft, 900 block of Redden Court.
4:45 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
4:45 p.m., two reports of retail theft, West Newell Road.
5:58 p.m., criminal damage in Armstrong, 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
6:25 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:02 p.m., shots fired, West Woodlawn Avenue and Grant Street.
8:18 p.m., domestic battery, East Harrison Street.
8:46 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:35 p.m., theft, 500 block of South Bowman Avenue.
10:52 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 200 block of Covert Drive.
Sunday, May 14:
2:27 a.m., battery, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:28 a.m., aggravated battery in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.
5:24 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Oak Street.
5:29 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Edgewood Park Circle.
10:29 a.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 900 block of Redden Court.
1:07 p.m., home invasion, domestic battery, criminal damage, reckless driving in Oakwood, 300 block of Timber Ridge Drive.
1:07 p.m., theft from vehicle, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:17 p.m., theft, 2200 block of Cannon Street.
5:56 p.m., aggravated assault, unit block of Forrest Street.
6:13 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1700 block of Glenwood Drive.
6:52 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage, theft, 200 block of Clements Avenue.
8:01 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 10000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.
8:33 p.m., aggravated battery, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
8:37 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Oak Street.
9:54 p.m., retail theft in Westville, North State Street.
10:58 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
11:05 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of North Jackson Street.
Monday, May 15:
3:58 a.m., domestic battery, Elizabeth Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.