Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, May 12:

8:04 a.m., predatory criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

9:29 a.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of Sherman Street.

10:37 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of Grace Street.

4:40 p.m., property damage accident, Main Street and Avenue B.

4:52 p.m., theft, 100 block of National Avenue.

5:31 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

5:40 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Tilton, Southgate Drive and Georgetown Road.

9:29 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, unit block of East Harrison Street.

9:53 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.

10:30 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 8000 block of Glenburn Creek Road.

11:10 p.m., battery in Catlin, 100 block of West Crockett Street.

11:21 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of Cronkhite Avenue.

11:54 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

Saturday, May 13:

1:33 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, West Main and North Gilbert streets.

1:48 a.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

1:58 a.m., shots fired, Seminary and Harvey streets.

3:38 a.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

6:16 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.

6:46 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Deerwood Drive and Fowler Avenue.

7:36 a.m., burglary to vehicle, unit block of Fairweight Avenue.

7:55 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon, 1200 block of Freeman Street.

8:47 a.m., stolen vehicle in Georgetown, 400 block of West 12th Street.

11:23 a.m., burglary, 500 block of Leseure Street.

12:26 p.m., property damage accident, Chandler and English streets.

12:36 p.m., theft, 400 block of South Bowman Avenue.

1:25 p.m., property damage accident, College and South streets.

2:39 p.m., sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

3:55 p.m., theft, 900 block of Redden Court.

4:45 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

4:45 p.m., two reports of retail theft, West Newell Road.

5:58 p.m., criminal damage in Armstrong, 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:25 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:02 p.m., shots fired, West Woodlawn Avenue and Grant Street.

8:18 p.m., domestic battery, East Harrison Street.

8:46 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:35 p.m., theft, 500 block of South Bowman Avenue.

10:52 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 200 block of Covert Drive.

Sunday, May 14:

2:27 a.m., battery, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:28 a.m., aggravated battery in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.

5:24 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Oak Street.

5:29 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Edgewood Park Circle.

10:29 a.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 900 block of Redden Court.

1:07 p.m., home invasion, domestic battery, criminal damage, reckless driving in Oakwood, 300 block of Timber Ridge Drive.

1:07 p.m., theft from vehicle, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:17 p.m., theft, 2200 block of Cannon Street.

5:56 p.m., aggravated assault, unit block of Forrest Street.

6:13 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1700 block of Glenwood Drive.

6:52 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage, theft, 200 block of Clements Avenue.

8:01 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 10000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.

8:33 p.m., aggravated battery, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.

8:37 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Oak Street.

9:54 p.m., retail theft in Westville, North State Street.

10:58 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

11:05 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of North Jackson Street.

Monday, May 15:

3:58 a.m., domestic battery, Elizabeth Street.

