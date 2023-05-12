Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, May 10:

7:58 a.m., property damage accident, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

8:20 a.m., theft, phone harassment, 1000 block of Glenwood Drive.

8:45 a.m., domestic battery, disorderly conduct, Henderson Street.

9:52 a.m., criminal damage, theft, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.

10:45 a.m., stolen vehicle, 600 block of Martin Street.

11:28 a.m., personal injury accident, Robinson and Madison streets.

3:18 p.m., property damage accident, Columbia and Walnut streets.

4:03 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:36 p.m., burglary, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

7:33 p.m., two reports of aggravated battery, Fairweight Avenue.

9:38 p.m., aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance in Tilton, 100 block of West Eighth Street.

10:16 p.m., property damage accident, Hazel and Fairchild streets.

11:13 p.m., resisting/obstructing police, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

Thursday, May 11:

12:09 a.m., theft in Westville, 16000 block of Clingan Lane.

1:51 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of Texas Avenue.

4:18 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of East Williams Street.

6:18 a.m., property damage accident, Stroup and Williams streets.

6:39 a.m., burglary, Woodlawn Avenue.

6:49 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 10000 block of Illinois 1.

6:58 a.m., property damage accident, 13000 block of Grape Creek Road.

7:25 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Rossville, South Chicago and Gilbert streets.

8:16 a.m., theft, 800 block of Chandler Street.

8:33 a.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, 6400 block of Catlin Homer Road.

1:20 p.m., burglary to vehicle in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

3:15 p.m., property damage accident, South Street.

5:04 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:48 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

6:24 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1000 block of North Walnut Street.

6:41 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 10000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.

11:26 p.m., shots fired, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

11:29 p.m., domestic battery, criminal trespass, North Street.

Friday, May 12:

2:02 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Texas Avenue.

3:14 a.m., battery, threatening a public official, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

4:12 a.m., burglary, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

