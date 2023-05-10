Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, May 8:
7:33 a.m., property damage accident, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:52 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:52 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 700 block of Grant Street.
1:04 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
1:11 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of Robinson Street.
2:02 p.m., battery, theft, unit block of Lenover Street.
2:14 p.m., residential burglary, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:01 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Ross Lane.
3:17 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:20 p.m., aggravated assault, 1100 block of East Fairchild Street.
3:59 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Dearborn Street.
4:40 p.m., theft in Allerton, 600 block of Vermilion Street.
5:20 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:24 p.m., theft, 600 block of East Fourth Street.
7:36 p.m., aggravated battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
8:14 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
8:28 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:57 p.m., assault, 200 block of East Church Street.
10:36 p.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, Illinois 9 and North 990 East Road.
Tuesday, May 9:
12:08 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Bryan Avenue.
7:06 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
7:22 a.m., battery, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:30 a.m., robbery, Nicklas Avenue.
7:59 a.m., death investigation in Catlin, 100 block of Westwood Circle.
8:29 a.m., criminal damage, theft, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:41 a.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
9:53 a.m., theft, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.
11:20 a.m., domestic dispute, reckless discharge of a firearm, Denmark Road.
11:44 a.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
1:06 p.m., theft in Oakwood, Interstate 74 mile marker 206.
1:11 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:19 p.m., attempted burglary, criminal damage, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
1:53 p.m., personal injury accident, Liberty Lane and Vermilion Street.
3 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and East Woodbury Avenue.
3:12 p.m., theft, 300 block of South Gilbert Street.
3:29 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Seminary streets.
3:52 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Buchanan streets.
5:36 p.m., death investigation in Georgetown, 300 block of McKinley Street.
6:19 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 400 block of North Oakwood Street.
6:26 p.m., domestic battery, 1900 block of East Fairchild Street.
6:36 p.m., disorderly conduct, threat of violence on school property in Westville, 900 block of North State Street.
6:55 p.m., criminal damage in Sidell, 200 block of Church Street.
8:17 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Mission Field Road.
9:34 p.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:42 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of Cronkhite Avenue.
Wednesday, May 10:
12:16 a.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
1:59 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Georgian Drive.
