Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, April 28:
7:20 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
8:30 a.m., residential burglary in Hoopeston, 700 block of East Thompson Street.
10:30 a.m., theft, 400 block of Sheridan Street.
11:04 a.m., property damage accident, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.
11:34 a.m., property damage accident, Martin and Meadow streets.
1:31 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
2:02 p.m., criminal trespass, 200 block of East Roselawn Street.
2:55 p.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of Grant Street.
4:22 p.m., property damage accident, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:01 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
6:18 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of West Woodlawn Avenue.
7:26 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:43 p.m., theft of a firearm in Westville, 100 block of Indiana Street.
8:24 p.m., domestic battery in Fairmount, North 600 East Road.
9:37 p.m., assault/battery, 800 block of Johnson Street.
9:45 p.m., criminal trespass, 2100 block of East Main Street.
10:09 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
10:13 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of International Place.
10:48 p.m., shots fired, unit block of Grace Street.
11:14 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Harmon Street.
Saturday, April 29:
12:23 a.m., criminal trespass, 200 block of South Street.
1:45 a.m., battery in Georgetown, 200 block of West 11th Street.
2:21 a.m., shots fired, Seminary and Collett streets.
4:22 a.m., possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an expired license in Oakwood, Interstate 74 mile marker 206.
10:01 a.m., burglary, unit block of Stewart Street.
11 a.m., personal injury accident, West Main and North Gilbert streets.
12:10 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:05 p.m., theft, 1000 block of Gilbert Street.
2:52 p.m., retail theft, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:39 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Juliana Drive.
3:42 p.m., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 2000 block of Batestown Road.
4:01 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Logan Avenue and Lincoln Park Avenue.
4:04 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Plum Street.
4:07 p.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Williams Street.
6:23 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of West Roselawn Avenue.
6:49 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Highland Park Road.
7:16 p.m., theft, unit block of Virginia Avenue.
10:32 p.m., criminal damage, 2100 block of Batestown Road.
11:26 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Rossville, 100 block of North Chicago Street.
Sunday, April 30:
1:02 a.m., shots fired, 200 block of Grace Street.
6:08 a.m., home invasion, 500 block of West Woodbury Street.
6:17 a.m., leaving the scene of an accident in Rossville, 300 block of Dale Street.
9:17 a.m., retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:22 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
10:34 a.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 1700 block of North Main Street.
10:52 a.m., burglary in Fairmount, 700 block of North Road.
11:08 a.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of North Gilbert Street.
11:08 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1100 block of North Gilbert Street.
11:29 a.m., domestic battery, East 2750 North Road.
11:50 a.m., criminal damage in Ridge Farm, Illinois 1 and East 400 North Road.
4:38 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.
5:52 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
6:47 p.m., domestic battery, home invasion involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:49 p.m., domestic battery, unlawful restraint, interfering with reporting domestic battery in Tilton, 700 block of Lawndale Avenue.
7:13 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:52 p.m., theft, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
11:57 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Lessure Street.
Monday, May 1:
3:28 a.m., burglary, criminal damage, 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.
6:19 a.m., battery, unit block of Lake Street.
5:03 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
