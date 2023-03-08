Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, March 6:
1:44 a.m., theft in Westville, 200 block of West Main Street.
8:34 a.m., theft in Westville, East 1200 North Road and Trailer Park Road.
9:01 a.m., personal injury accident in Rossville, North 1850 East Road and East 3300 North Road.
10:41 a.m., burglary, North Lake Boulevard and Lakewood Avenue.
2:53 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Avenue C.
3:08 p.m., two reports of retail theft, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
3:30 p.m., theft in Georgetown, 900 block of North Main Street.
3:54 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:19 p.m., burglary, 400 block of Don Avenue.
5:57 p.m., property damage accident in Sidell, 200 block of Clark Street.
8:52 p.m., property damage accident in Indianola, East 150 North Road and North 1340 East Road.
Tuesday, March 7:
12:03 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 400 block of Elmwood Avenue.
3:10 a.m., personal injury accident, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
4 a.m., property damage accident, East Main and Indiana streets.
7:20 a.m., theft, criminal trespass, criminal damage, residential burglary in Hoopeston, 400 block of West Chestnut Street.
10 a.m., vehicle theft in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
11:38 a.m., armed robbery, 900 block of West Fairchild Street.
12:30 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of East Winter Avenue.
1:25 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Williams Street.
2:02 p.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and Bowman Avenue.
2:30 p.m., criminal damage, Madison and Gilbert streets.
3:53 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
6:01 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:19 p.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 200 block of Virginia Avenue.
6:30 p.m., battery, East Harrison Street.
7:40 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Mill Road and 500 North Road.
8:22 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
8:45 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Oakwood.
9:10 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
9:20 p.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and 2300 North Road.
9:29 p.m., burglary, 100 block of State Street.
9:47 p.m., retail theft in Georgetown, 1100 block of West Main Street.
9:53 p.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and Tucka Bucka Road.
11:09 p.m., domestic battery, 20000 block of West Union Road.
Wednesday, March 8:
12:15 a.m., shots fired, North Collett and Myers streets.
1:44 a.m., shots fired, 1700 block of Glenwood Drive.
2:23 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 500 block of Bensyl Avenue.
4:03 a.m., vehicle burglary, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
6:21 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
