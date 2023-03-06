Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, March 1:
12:07 a.m., property damage accident, 1900 block of West Williams Street.
12:31 a.m., property damage accident, North Griffin Street and Mabin Street.
7:10 a.m., aggravated assault at an undisclosed location in Oakwood.
8:17 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
8:56 a.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:58 a.m., theft, Grape Creek Road.
10:45 a.m., theft, 400 block of Dawn Avenue.
10:54 a.m., residential burglary, criminal damage, 300 block of North Walnut Street.
12:12 p.m., theft, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:19 p.m., battery, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:13 p.m., property damage accident, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
4:42 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
4:59 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street.
5:02 p.m., retail theft in Oakwood, 400 block of North Oakwood Street.
5:13 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
6:43 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
6:48 p.m., shots fired, North Vermilion and Williams streets.
7:03 p.m., property damage accident, Mill Road and 550 North Road.
8:18 p.m., battery, mob action, unit block of South Griffin Street.
Thursday, March 2:
12:27 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
3:03 a.m., aggravated battery in Georgetown, 1500 block of North Main Street.
8:09 a.m., domestic battery, Juliana Drive.
8:10 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
8:29 a.m., burglary, 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.
11:01 a.m., property damage accident, Main and State streets.
11:10 a.m., burglary, 100 block of North California Avenue.
11:14 a.m., theft, Riverside Court.
11:15 a.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:37 a.m., retail theft, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
12:06 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:22 p.m., child abuse, aggravated domestic battery, disorderly conduct at an undisclosed location.
3:13 p.m., theft, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:29 p.m., theft in Fithian, 5800 block of U.S. 150.
4:36 p.m., property damage accident, unit block of South Lakeview Street.
4:40 p.m., theft, 500 block of West Voorhees Street.
4:41 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:58 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:23 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
9:19 p.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of North Logan Avenue.
Friday, March 3:
12:55 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
2:15 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, North Vermilion and Voorhees streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.