Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Tuesday, March 28:

8:20 a.m., criminal damage in Rossville, 500 block of East Attica Street.

1:30 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:28 p.m., retail theft, North Vermilion Street.

Wednesday, March 29:

9:25 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.

9:39 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, Perrysville Road.

10:56 a.m., aggravated battery, obstructing/resisting police involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:12 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Redden Court.

11:47 a.m., battery, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

12:52 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

12:35 p.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

12:56 p.m., domestic battery, unlawful restraint, 1000 block of East Williams Street.

1:06 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

1:25 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

1:42 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue.

3:02 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 500 block of Oakwood Street.

3:40 p.m., battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

3:47 p.m., battery, 800 block of Harmon Street.

4:04 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Giddings Street.

4:37 p.m., aggravated domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:37 p.m., retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:11 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:33 p.m., retail theft in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.

5:51 p.m., retail theft, 4200 block of North Vermilion Street.

Thursday, March 30:

6:11 a.m., property damage accident, 12000 block of North 1750 East Road.

8:38 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, 900 block of Robinson Street.

10:18 a.m., property damage accident, 700 block of North Logan Avenue.

10:36 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 200 block of West State Street.

11:23 a.m., aggravated battery, assault, disorderly conduct, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:01 p.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

1:04 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, violating order of protection, home invasion, unlawful restraint, 900 block of North Franklin Street.

1:05 p.m., mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

1:53 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 1100 block of Harmon Street.

2:56 p.m., retail theft, 3400 block of East Main Street.

4:38 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, unit block of Danville Street.

6:10 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.

6:53 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

7:48 p.m., theft, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:58 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, 1700 block of Batestown Road.

8:37 p.m., theft, Hungry Hollow Road.

9:16 p.m., burglary, 15000 block of Potters Woods Road.

9:25 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of East Main Street.

9:35 p.m., domestic battery, 2000 block of Georgetown Road.

11:39 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, 1000 block of Campbell Lane.

11:53 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

