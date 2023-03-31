Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Tuesday, March 28:
8:20 a.m., criminal damage in Rossville, 500 block of East Attica Street.
1:30 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:28 p.m., retail theft, North Vermilion Street.
Wednesday, March 29:
9:25 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
9:39 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, Perrysville Road.
10:56 a.m., aggravated battery, obstructing/resisting police involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:12 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Redden Court.
11:47 a.m., battery, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
12:52 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
12:35 p.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
12:56 p.m., domestic battery, unlawful restraint, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
1:06 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
1:25 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
1:42 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue.
3:02 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 500 block of Oakwood Street.
3:40 p.m., battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:47 p.m., battery, 800 block of Harmon Street.
4:04 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Giddings Street.
4:37 p.m., aggravated domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:37 p.m., retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:11 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:33 p.m., retail theft in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
5:51 p.m., retail theft, 4200 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, March 30:
6:11 a.m., property damage accident, 12000 block of North 1750 East Road.
8:38 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, 900 block of Robinson Street.
10:18 a.m., property damage accident, 700 block of North Logan Avenue.
10:36 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 200 block of West State Street.
11:23 a.m., aggravated battery, assault, disorderly conduct, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:01 p.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
1:04 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, violating order of protection, home invasion, unlawful restraint, 900 block of North Franklin Street.
1:05 p.m., mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:53 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 1100 block of Harmon Street.
2:56 p.m., retail theft, 3400 block of East Main Street.
4:38 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, unit block of Danville Street.
6:10 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
6:53 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:48 p.m., theft, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:58 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, 1700 block of Batestown Road.
8:37 p.m., theft, Hungry Hollow Road.
9:16 p.m., burglary, 15000 block of Potters Woods Road.
9:25 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of East Main Street.
9:35 p.m., domestic battery, 2000 block of Georgetown Road.
11:39 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
11:53 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
