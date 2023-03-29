Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, March 24:
4:11 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 900 block of Summit Street.
7:53 a.m., domestic violence in Westville, 400 block of Indiana Street.
8:21 a.m., property damage accident, unit block of South Crawford Street.
8:52 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:29 a.m., home invasion, 700 block of Wayne Street.
10:14 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Franklin streets.
2:20 p.m., criminal damage, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:46 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of West Williams Street.
3:50 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:20 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:52 p.m., property damage accident, Brewer Road and Maple Lane.
9:46 p.m., vehicle burglary, 1700 block of West Williams Street.
11:22 p.m., shots fired, 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, March 25:
12:49 a.m., criminal trespass, unit block of South Virginia Street.
1:19 a.m., theft, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
2:09 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of West First Street.
4:11 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Summit Street.
10:27 a.m., property damage accident, 2000 block of East Main Street.
1:31 p.m., theft, 2000 block of Henning Road.
2:07 p.m., theft, 700 block of Cleveland Avenue.
3:57 p.m., retail theft in Westville, 500 block of North State Street.
4:01 p.m., retail theft, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
4:39 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:46 p.m., property damage accident, 1500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
5:52 p.m., aggravated assault, 1700 block of West Williams Street.
6:20 p.m., battery, 2100 block of East Main Street.
6:36 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 900 block of Holiday Drive.
6:40 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of East Liberty Lane.
9:13 p.m., burglary, 1700 block of West Williams Street.
9:13 p.m., criminal damage, 1700 block of West Williams Street.
9:14 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:49 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Sunday, March 26:
2:14 a.m., aggravated battery to public official, disorderly conduct in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.
4:48 a.m., burglary in Westville, 300 block of West Kelly Avenue.
7:30 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
8:12 a.m., domestic battery in Ridge Farm, 100 block of North Street.
9:20 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Woodbury streets.
9:21 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Commercial Street.
10:33 a.m., robbery, theft, 400 block of Anderson Street.
10:38 a.m., property damage accident, 1800 block of East Main Street.
12:39 p.m., shots fired, 800 block of East Harrison Street.
1:28 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
1:32 p.m., assault, unit block of Main Street.
2:45 p.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 mile marker 216.
4:54 p.m., domestic battery, home invasion, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:20 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Edgewood Drive and James Place.
11:03 p.m., property damage accident, Liberty Lane and North Bowman Avenue.
11:09 p.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and Poland Road.
Monday, March 27:
1:19 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
4:28 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
5:40 a.m., property damage accident, North 1800 Road and East 2550 North Road.
10:26 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Conron Avenue.
10:53 a.m., criminal trespass to property, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
10:55 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint at an undisclosed location in Indianola.
11:49 a.m., property damage accident, 17000 block of Highland Park Road.
11:54 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.
11:56 a.m., property damage accident, East Voorhees and Michigan Avenue.
12:33 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
12:34 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of James Place.
1:29 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location in Rankin.
1:49 p.m., theft in Catlin, 1200 block of North Road.
3:05 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Washington Avenue.
4:01 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Fera Street.
5:35 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, 400 block of Sandusky Street.
5:36 p.m., aggravated battery to a child, unit block of Indiana Street.
7:45 p.m., residential burglary, 500 block of Franklin Street.
11:21 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:48 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
Tuesday, March 28:
8:29 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Voorhees streets.
8:36 a.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of Harvey Street.
8:53 a.m., property damage accident, Voorhees Street and Wabash Avenue.
9:28 a.m., property damage accident, Sunset Ridge Drive and Crestview Drive.
9:53 a.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of East Williams Street.
10:59 a.m., residential burglary, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
12:11 p.m., burglary from vehicle, South Street.
12:19 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:28 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Gilbert and Bridge streets.
4:53 p.m., aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:07 p.m., criminal trespass, Fairchild and Moore streets.
8:52 p.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
9:51 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
10:10 p.m., aggravated battery, resisting/obstructing police, 1800 block of East Main Street.
10:26 p.m., robbery, Robinson and Davis streets.
Wednesday, March 29:
12:40 a.m., home invasion, 600 block of Commercial Street.
