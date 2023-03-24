Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, March 22:

12:01 a.m., criminal damage in Catlin, 700 block of West Vermilion Street.

7:18 a.m., criminal trespass, obstructing/resisting police, theft, Main and Gilbert streets.

11:08 a.m., residential burglary, 300 block of Harvey Street.

11:28 a.m., residential burglary in Armstrong, 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:35 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

11:45 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Clements Avenue.

11:59 a.m., criminal damage in Catlin, 100 block of Larkspur Drive.

12:33 p.m., residential burglary, criminal damage in Tilton, West Fifth Street.

1:29 p.m., theft, 3300 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:31 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 400 block of West North Street.

4:53 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.

6:58 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 700 block of Douglas Avenue.

7:52 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct in Potomac, 3400 North Road.

8:40 p.m., battery, violating order of protection, 100 block of Griffin Street.

9:31 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

10:45 p.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of North Logan Avenue.

10:45 p.m., retail theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

Thursday, March 23:

12:47 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.

2:36 a.m., theft, 300 block of Grant Street.

2:54 a.m., criminal damage, domestic battery, 600 block of South Street.

2:52 a.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:20 a.m., shots fired, 300 block of South Street.

3:43 a.m., motor vehicle burglary, unit block of Lake Street.

3:52 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of South Street.

5:56 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:11 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Vance Lane.

6:54 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

10:43 a.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and Hungry Hollow Road.

11:27 a.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:49 a.m., burglary in Fithian, 100 block of North Sherman Street.

12:07 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Fairchild Street.

12:37 p.m., burglary, 1100 block of North Collett Street.

2:03 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

4:40 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 1700 block of King Street.

4:42 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting/obstructing police, unit block of Delaware Avenue.

4:42 p.m., criminal trespass, domestic battery, 1400 block of May Street

5:38 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Monterey Street.

7:58 p.m., criminal damage, 1900 block of Deerwood Drive.

10:38 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.

11:51 p.m., stolen vehicle, criminal damage, resisting/obstructing, 1000 block of Garfield Place.

Friday, March 24:

2:05 a.m., criminal damage, unit block of Kentucky Avenue.

6:21 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon in Hoopeston, 500 block of North Sixth Street.

