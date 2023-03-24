Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, March 22:
12:01 a.m., criminal damage in Catlin, 700 block of West Vermilion Street.
7:18 a.m., criminal trespass, obstructing/resisting police, theft, Main and Gilbert streets.
11:08 a.m., residential burglary, 300 block of Harvey Street.
11:28 a.m., residential burglary in Armstrong, 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
11:35 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
11:45 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Clements Avenue.
11:59 a.m., criminal damage in Catlin, 100 block of Larkspur Drive.
12:33 p.m., residential burglary, criminal damage in Tilton, West Fifth Street.
1:29 p.m., theft, 3300 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:31 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 400 block of West North Street.
4:53 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.
6:58 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 700 block of Douglas Avenue.
7:52 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct in Potomac, 3400 North Road.
8:40 p.m., battery, violating order of protection, 100 block of Griffin Street.
9:31 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
10:45 p.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of North Logan Avenue.
10:45 p.m., retail theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
Thursday, March 23:
12:47 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
2:36 a.m., theft, 300 block of Grant Street.
2:54 a.m., criminal damage, domestic battery, 600 block of South Street.
2:52 a.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:20 a.m., shots fired, 300 block of South Street.
3:43 a.m., motor vehicle burglary, unit block of Lake Street.
3:52 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of South Street.
5:56 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:11 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Vance Lane.
6:54 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
10:43 a.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and Hungry Hollow Road.
11:27 a.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:49 a.m., burglary in Fithian, 100 block of North Sherman Street.
12:07 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Fairchild Street.
12:37 p.m., burglary, 1100 block of North Collett Street.
2:03 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
4:40 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 1700 block of King Street.
4:42 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting/obstructing police, unit block of Delaware Avenue.
4:42 p.m., criminal trespass, domestic battery, 1400 block of May Street
5:38 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Monterey Street.
7:58 p.m., criminal damage, 1900 block of Deerwood Drive.
10:38 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.
11:51 p.m., stolen vehicle, criminal damage, resisting/obstructing, 1000 block of Garfield Place.
Friday, March 24:
2:05 a.m., criminal damage, unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
6:21 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon in Hoopeston, 500 block of North Sixth Street.
