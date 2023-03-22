Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Sunday, March 19:

9:29 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of James Place.

11:01 a.m., aggravated assault, 700 block of Commercial Street.

12:22 p.m., theft, 1400 block of Warrington Avenue.

5:06 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 1600 block of North Gilbert Street.

6 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:52 p.m., criminal trespass involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:12 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, unit block of Cronkhite Avenue.

7:26 p.m., domestic battery, 2550 North Road.

7:58 p.m., property damage accident, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:40 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

11:49 p.m., shots fired, Minnesota Avenue.

Monday, March 20:

2:17 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

6:58 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Dawn Avenue.

7:54 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 800 block of Chandler Street.

8:58 a.m., property damage accident, North Logan Avenue and West Voorhees Street.

10:17 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, criminal trespass, obstructing/resisting police, endangering the life of a child, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

10:35 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

11:49 a.m., personal injury accident, North and Gilbert streets.

2:07 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert Street.

2:11 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, obstructing/resisting police, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.

3:43 p.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of Topham Street.

3:46 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and East Winter Avenue.

4:19 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 700 block of North Hazel Street.

4:27 p.m., domestic battery, vehicle invasion, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

5 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 1400 block of Montclair Street.

7:50 p.m., property damage accident, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

8:07 p.m., burglary, 1400 block of Oakwood Avenue.

9:18 p.m., criminal damage to property, 200 block of Clements Avenue.

10:19 p.m., burglary, theft, 700 block of East South Street.

Tuesday, March 21:

3:02 a.m., burglary to motor vehicle, obstructing/resisting police, criminal trespass, unit block of Delaware Avenue.

5:06 a.m., theft, 900 block of Lorraine Street.

7:02 a.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Chandler Street.

7:22 a.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of Main Street.

11:53 a.m., motor vehicle theft, 900 block of Skyline Drive.

12:18 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Georgetown.

1:10 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.

1:35 p.m., personal injury accident, North Bowman Avenue and Poland Road.

2:26 p.m., aggravated assault, battery, criminal damage, Voorhees Street and James Place.

2:29 p.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Florida Street.

4:04 p.m., criminal damage, 300 block of South Cedarwood Drive.

4:07 p.m., theft in Bismarck, unit block of South Street.

5:44 p.m., theft, 600 block of Commercial Street.

6:57 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, East Main and Buchanan streets.

7:03 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Vance Lane.

7:44 p.m., possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, Fairchild and Kingdom streets.

8:22 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.

8:56 p.m., domestic battery, 15000 block of 2500 North Road.

9:27 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

9:46 p.m., threatening a public official, 100 block of South State Street.

11:27 p.m., theft, 300 block of Ridgeview Street.

11:38 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Grant Street.

11:39 p.m., resisting/obstructing police, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

