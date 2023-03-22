Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, March 19:
9:29 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of James Place.
11:01 a.m., aggravated assault, 700 block of Commercial Street.
12:22 p.m., theft, 1400 block of Warrington Avenue.
5:06 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 1600 block of North Gilbert Street.
6 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:52 p.m., criminal trespass involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:12 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, unit block of Cronkhite Avenue.
7:26 p.m., domestic battery, 2550 North Road.
7:58 p.m., property damage accident, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:40 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
11:49 p.m., shots fired, Minnesota Avenue.
Monday, March 20:
2:17 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
6:58 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Dawn Avenue.
7:54 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 800 block of Chandler Street.
8:58 a.m., property damage accident, North Logan Avenue and West Voorhees Street.
10:17 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, criminal trespass, obstructing/resisting police, endangering the life of a child, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:35 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
11:49 a.m., personal injury accident, North and Gilbert streets.
2:07 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert Street.
2:11 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, obstructing/resisting police, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
3:43 p.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of Topham Street.
3:46 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and East Winter Avenue.
4:19 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 700 block of North Hazel Street.
4:27 p.m., domestic battery, vehicle invasion, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
5 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 1400 block of Montclair Street.
7:50 p.m., property damage accident, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
8:07 p.m., burglary, 1400 block of Oakwood Avenue.
9:18 p.m., criminal damage to property, 200 block of Clements Avenue.
10:19 p.m., burglary, theft, 700 block of East South Street.
Tuesday, March 21:
3:02 a.m., burglary to motor vehicle, obstructing/resisting police, criminal trespass, unit block of Delaware Avenue.
5:06 a.m., theft, 900 block of Lorraine Street.
7:02 a.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Chandler Street.
7:22 a.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of Main Street.
11:53 a.m., motor vehicle theft, 900 block of Skyline Drive.
12:18 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Georgetown.
1:10 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
1:35 p.m., personal injury accident, North Bowman Avenue and Poland Road.
2:26 p.m., aggravated assault, battery, criminal damage, Voorhees Street and James Place.
2:29 p.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Florida Street.
4:04 p.m., criminal damage, 300 block of South Cedarwood Drive.
4:07 p.m., theft in Bismarck, unit block of South Street.
5:44 p.m., theft, 600 block of Commercial Street.
6:57 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, East Main and Buchanan streets.
7:03 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Vance Lane.
7:44 p.m., possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, Fairchild and Kingdom streets.
8:22 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.
8:56 p.m., domestic battery, 15000 block of 2500 North Road.
9:27 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:46 p.m., threatening a public official, 100 block of South State Street.
11:27 p.m., theft, 300 block of Ridgeview Street.
11:38 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Grant Street.
11:39 p.m., resisting/obstructing police, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
