Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, March 13:
1 p.m., aggravated battery, South Street.
Tuesday, March 14:
12:51 p.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of East Main Street.
8:23 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
Wednesday, March 15:
7:16 a.m., property damage accident, Perrysville Road and Griffin Street.
7:49 a.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of Michigan Avenue.
8:13 a.m., property damage accident, Hungry Hollow Road.
9:09 a.m., property damage accident, Collett and Seminary streets.
9:28 a.m., burglary, 400 block of West Main Street.
10:51 a.m., theft, 400 block of Brunswick Lane.
12:56 p.m., personal injury accident, 900 block of Holiday Drive.
12:59 p.m., property damage accident, unit block of Gilbert Street.
1:17 p.m., retail theft in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.
1:34 p.m., battery, Pumpkin Center Road.
2:05 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:14 p.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of Cleveland Avenue.
3:29 p.m., armed robbery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:25 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
5:09 p.m., theft, East Main Street.
5:19 p.m., battery in Georgetown, 1300 block of West Main Street.
5:29 p.m., battery, 500 block of North Hazel Street.
5:50 p.m., battery, 2100 block of East Main Street.
7:38 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Main and Gilbert streets.
Thursday, March 16:
4:28 a.m., stolen vehicle, 200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
5:24 a.m., property damage accident, 14000 block of Perrysville Road.
10:15 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:43 a.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of East Madison Street.
12:20 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, violating order of protection in Tilton, King Street.
1:05 p.m., personal injury accident, Vermilion Street and Ridgeview Street.
5:25 p.m., property damage accident, Eastgate Drive and Main Street.
6:49 p.m., aggravated assault, reckless driving, criminal damage, disorderly conduct in Tilton, 2000 block of King Street.
8:36 p.m., possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, North Bowman Avenue and East Myers Street.
10:53 p.m., property damage accident, North Hazel and East Fairchild streets.
11:20 p.m., aggravated battery, South Street.
Friday, March 17:
12:40 a.m., criminal damage, North Logan Avenue.
4:30 a.m., aggravated assault, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.