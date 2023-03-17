Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, March 13:

1 p.m., aggravated battery, South Street.

Tuesday, March 14:

12:51 p.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of East Main Street.

8:23 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

Wednesday, March 15:

7:16 a.m., property damage accident, Perrysville Road and Griffin Street.

7:49 a.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of Michigan Avenue.

8:13 a.m., property damage accident, Hungry Hollow Road.

9:09 a.m., property damage accident, Collett and Seminary streets.

9:28 a.m., burglary, 400 block of West Main Street.

10:51 a.m., theft, 400 block of Brunswick Lane.

12:56 p.m., personal injury accident, 900 block of Holiday Drive.

12:59 p.m., property damage accident, unit block of Gilbert Street.

1:17 p.m., retail theft in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.

1:34 p.m., battery, Pumpkin Center Road.

2:05 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

3:14 p.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of Cleveland Avenue.

3:29 p.m., armed robbery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:25 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

5:09 p.m., theft, East Main Street.

5:19 p.m., battery in Georgetown, 1300 block of West Main Street.

5:29 p.m., battery, 500 block of North Hazel Street.

5:50 p.m., battery, 2100 block of East Main Street.

7:38 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Main and Gilbert streets.

Thursday, March 16:

4:28 a.m., stolen vehicle, 200 block of Oakwood Avenue.

5:24 a.m., property damage accident, 14000 block of Perrysville Road.

10:15 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

11:43 a.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of East Madison Street.

12:20 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, violating order of protection in Tilton, King Street.

1:05 p.m., personal injury accident, Vermilion Street and Ridgeview Street.

5:25 p.m., property damage accident, Eastgate Drive and Main Street.

6:49 p.m., aggravated assault, reckless driving, criminal damage, disorderly conduct in Tilton, 2000 block of King Street.

8:36 p.m., possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, North Bowman Avenue and East Myers Street.

10:53 p.m., property damage accident, North Hazel and East Fairchild streets.

11:20 p.m., aggravated battery, South Street.

Friday, March 17:

12:40 a.m., criminal damage, North Logan Avenue.

4:30 a.m., aggravated assault, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

