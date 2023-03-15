Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Sunday, March 12:

7:35 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage, home invasion, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

8:38 a.m., battery, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.

11:23 a.m., criminal trespass, Quincy and Outten streets.

1:45 p.m., theft, 500 block of Sheridan Street.

1:59 p.m., property damage accident in Fithian, U.S. 150 and North 100 East Road.

2:05 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Giddings Street.

2:28 p.m., aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, 3800 block of Pershing Street.

2:54 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:27 p.m., theft, 1300 block of Warrington Avenue.

7:47 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Second and G streets.

8:17 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Oak and Woodbury streets.

8:49 p.m., robbery, North Street.

9 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 600 block of East South Street.

9:05 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1700 block of Westview Avenue.

9:24 p.m., property damage accident, Main and North Vermilion streets.

10:17 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.

Monday, March 13:

12:43 a.m., domestic battery, Lake Street.

1:02 a.m., possession of methamphetamine in Tilton, Ross Lane and King Street.

1:32 a.m., criminal trespass, East Voorhees Street and North Bowman Avenue.

7:13 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Wayne Street.

7:15 a.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of East Fairchild Street.

9:05 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Illinois Street.

10:03 a.m., theft, criminal damage, 10000 block of Perrysville Road.

10:48 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Texas Avenue.

11:46 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

1:07 p.m., theft, 400 block of Roselawn Street.

1:36 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:39 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and North streets.

10:12 p.m., domestic battery, 3300 block of Park Haven Boulevard.

Tuesday, March 14:

1:36 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Main and Kimball streets.

6:36 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

7:56 a.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Fairchild streets.

8:33 a.m., criminal damage, 14th Street.

10:41 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

12:10 p.m., robbery, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.

3:20 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:24 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 3400 block of East Main Street.

4:45 p.m., domestic battery, Shake Rag Road.

5:53 p.m., home invasion, 200 block of Lindenwood Drive.

6:59 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Vermilion and Voorhees streets.

6:59 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Kimball Street.

9 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

9:12 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:23 p.m., battery, Robinson and Madison streets.

11:12 p.m., property damage accident, Henning Road.

Wednesday, March 15:

4:37 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 eastbound mile marker 216.

4:52 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.

6:16 a.m., residential burglary, 1300 block of North Walnut Street.

6:24 a.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of North Walnut Street.

