Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, March 12:
7:35 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage, home invasion, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
8:38 a.m., battery, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:23 a.m., criminal trespass, Quincy and Outten streets.
1:45 p.m., theft, 500 block of Sheridan Street.
1:59 p.m., property damage accident in Fithian, U.S. 150 and North 100 East Road.
2:05 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Giddings Street.
2:28 p.m., aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, 3800 block of Pershing Street.
2:54 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:27 p.m., theft, 1300 block of Warrington Avenue.
7:47 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Second and G streets.
8:17 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Oak and Woodbury streets.
8:49 p.m., robbery, North Street.
9 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 600 block of East South Street.
9:05 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1700 block of Westview Avenue.
9:24 p.m., property damage accident, Main and North Vermilion streets.
10:17 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.
Monday, March 13:
12:43 a.m., domestic battery, Lake Street.
1:02 a.m., possession of methamphetamine in Tilton, Ross Lane and King Street.
1:32 a.m., criminal trespass, East Voorhees Street and North Bowman Avenue.
7:13 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Wayne Street.
7:15 a.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of East Fairchild Street.
9:05 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Illinois Street.
10:03 a.m., theft, criminal damage, 10000 block of Perrysville Road.
10:48 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Texas Avenue.
11:46 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
1:07 p.m., theft, 400 block of Roselawn Street.
1:36 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:39 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and North streets.
10:12 p.m., domestic battery, 3300 block of Park Haven Boulevard.
Tuesday, March 14:
1:36 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Main and Kimball streets.
6:36 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:56 a.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Fairchild streets.
8:33 a.m., criminal damage, 14th Street.
10:41 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
12:10 p.m., robbery, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
3:20 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:24 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 3400 block of East Main Street.
4:45 p.m., domestic battery, Shake Rag Road.
5:53 p.m., home invasion, 200 block of Lindenwood Drive.
6:59 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Vermilion and Voorhees streets.
6:59 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Kimball Street.
9 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:12 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:23 p.m., battery, Robinson and Madison streets.
11:12 p.m., property damage accident, Henning Road.
Wednesday, March 15:
4:37 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 eastbound mile marker 216.
4:52 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.
6:16 a.m., residential burglary, 1300 block of North Walnut Street.
6:24 a.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of North Walnut Street.
