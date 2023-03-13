Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Tuesday, March 7:
2:21 p.m., burglary, U.S. 150.
11:48 p.m., property damage accident, Oak Street and Roselawn Street.
Wednesday, March 8:
6:58 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Dawn Avenue.
7:01 a.m., theft, 900 block of Cleveland Avenue.
8:27 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:02 a.m., theft, 500 block of West Madison Street.
9:07 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 1300 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:46 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:09 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 800 block of Texas Avenue.
10:20 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
1:34 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.
1:46 p.m., criminal damage to property in Tilton, 2000 block of Georgetown Road.
1:51 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Fowler Avenue and Edgewood Drive.
1:51 p.m., theft of services, College Street.
5:19 p.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
6:30 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1100 block of Grant Street.
7:20 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of West Williams Street.
8:57 p.m., criminal trespass, battery, 100 block of Illinois Street.
10:06 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, unit block of Donna Drive.
11:57 p.m., property damage accident, 2000 North Road and 1200 East Road.
Thursday, March 9:
1 a.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, Catlin Homer Road and 250 East Road.
2:55 a.m., felony criminal damage in Hoopeston, 900 block of South Dixie Highway.
5:12 a.m., burglary to vehicle, unit block of Lake Street.
6:51 a.m., theft, East Harrison Street.
7:01 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
8:05 a.m., stolen vehicle, 800 block of South Bowman Avenue.
10 a.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and North Vermilion Street.
11 a.m., theft in Georgetown, 100 block of East 16th Street.
2:43 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Michigan Avenue.
3:11 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:18 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
3:26 p.m., aggravated battery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:33 p.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of North Griffin Street.
6:39 p.m., criminal damage, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
6:59 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, G Street and First Street.
7:34 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
8:05 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:08 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Liberty Lane.
10:04 p.m., aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Friday, March 10:
2:18 a.m., domestic battery, threatening a police officer, 1400 block of East Main Street.
3:16 a.m., battery, 400 block of Harmon Street.
8:46 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
10:02 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois and Williams streets.
10:02 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:42 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
11:54 a.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:41 p.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Williams Street.
2:28 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Southgate Drive.
3:30 p.m., shots fired, 700 block of North Walnut Street.
4:07 p.m., property damage accident, North Jackson and East Seminary streets.
4:24 p.m., theft, 600 block of North Logan Avenue.
8:30 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of West Williams Street.
8:33 p.m., property damage accident, 13000 block of Hawbuck Road.
10:50 p.m., aggravated assault, 20000 block of West Union Road.
10:52 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
Saturday, March 11:
4:07 a.m., criminal trespass, resisting police, possession of cannabis, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
4:14 a.m., armed violence, possession of a controlled substance in Hoopeston, 700 block of South First Avenue.
7:32 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, North 1700 East Road.
11:58 a.m., burglary, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
12:30 p.m., criminal damage, burglary in Georgetown, 100 block of Clark Street.
5:55 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of East Main Street.
6:09 p.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 100 block of East 15th Street.
8:32 p.m., battery in Tilton, Hodge Street and 14th Street.
8:52 p.m., shots fired, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
11:27 p.m., property damage accident, Shake Rag Road and East 2550 North Road.
11:36 p.m., shots fired, East Main and Indiana streets.
11:48 p.m., shots fired, 300 block of Delaware Street.
Sunday, March 12:
12 a.m., aggravated battery, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:11 a.m., home invasion, 200 block of Lindenwood Drive.
3:14 a.m., personal injury accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Main Street.
3:42 a.m., criminal damage, West Union Road.
4:17 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Walnut Street.
4:28 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
