Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Sunday, Feb. 26:

1:13 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1100 block of Glenwood Avenue.

6:08 a.m., personal injury accident in Westville, Illinois 1 and Clingan Lane.

6:36 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Oakwood, 600 block of Lucas Lane.

8:35 a.m., property damage accident, 700 block of West Roselawn Street.

10:09 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

2:32 p.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:10 p.m., domestic battery in Fithian, 6000 block of Lincoln Trail Road.

4:44 p.m., criminal trespass, 2100 block of North Jackson Street.

4:45 p.m., battery in Georgetown, 100 block of East 15th Street.

5:04 p.m., criminal damage to property at an undisclosed location.

5:52 p.m., motor vehicle theft, Perrysville Road and Texas Avenue.

6:22 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.

7:03 p.m., property damage accident, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:23 p.m., driving while suspended, aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, Bowman Avenue and Main Street.

8:05 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

9:14 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

11:13 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Monday, Feb. 27:

1:46 a.m., possession of stolen property in Hoopeston, 500 block of West Maple Street.

7:31 a.m., stolen vehicle, 400 block of West Main Street.

9:49 a.m., property damage accident, North Logan Avenue.

10:25 a.m., burglary to residence at an undisclosed location in Tilton.

11:38 a.m., criminal damage to vehicle at an undisclosed location.

12:50 p.m., child pornography at an undisclosed location.

1 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:54 p.m., personal injury accident, West Newell Road and Shake Rag Road.

1:55 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location in Rankin.

2:02 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

2:10 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of East Main Street.

2:17 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location in Oakwood.

2:21 p.m., battery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:20 p.m., battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

4:36 p.m., retail theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

4:54 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Taylor Street.

5:05 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

8:08 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, Orlea Street.

11:29 p.m., domestic battery, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

11:50 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Griggs Street.

Tuesday, Feb. 28:

1:30 a.m., domestic battery, disorderly conduct, 800 block of East Madison Street.

4:16 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Chandler Street.

10:17 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

10:45 a.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, East 2550 North Road and 2050 East Road.

10:49 a.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 1 and Illinois 119.

12:03 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of North Street.

2:12 p.m., theft, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.

2:25 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Gilbert and Fourth Street.

2:45 p.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of Chandler Street.

2:49 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

4:27 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:29 p.m., predatory criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.

5:07 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, North Hazel Street.

5:11 p.m., property damage accident, North Collett and East Seminary streets.

5:11 p.m., aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing justice, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Collett and Seminary streets.

6:05 p.m., criminal damage to property in Bismarck, 100 block of East Holloway Street.

6:39 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Illinois 1 and 580 North Road.

6:59 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

7:12 p.m., theft, 700 block of East English Street.

7:12 p.m., theft, 400 block of Dawn Avenue.

Wednesday, March 1:

1:28 a.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Oak Street.

