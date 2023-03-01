Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, Feb. 26:
1:13 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1100 block of Glenwood Avenue.
6:08 a.m., personal injury accident in Westville, Illinois 1 and Clingan Lane.
6:36 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Oakwood, 600 block of Lucas Lane.
8:35 a.m., property damage accident, 700 block of West Roselawn Street.
10:09 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
2:32 p.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:10 p.m., domestic battery in Fithian, 6000 block of Lincoln Trail Road.
4:44 p.m., criminal trespass, 2100 block of North Jackson Street.
4:45 p.m., battery in Georgetown, 100 block of East 15th Street.
5:04 p.m., criminal damage to property at an undisclosed location.
5:52 p.m., motor vehicle theft, Perrysville Road and Texas Avenue.
6:22 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:03 p.m., property damage accident, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:23 p.m., driving while suspended, aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, Bowman Avenue and Main Street.
8:05 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
9:14 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
11:13 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 27:
1:46 a.m., possession of stolen property in Hoopeston, 500 block of West Maple Street.
7:31 a.m., stolen vehicle, 400 block of West Main Street.
9:49 a.m., property damage accident, North Logan Avenue.
10:25 a.m., burglary to residence at an undisclosed location in Tilton.
11:38 a.m., criminal damage to vehicle at an undisclosed location.
12:50 p.m., child pornography at an undisclosed location.
1 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:54 p.m., personal injury accident, West Newell Road and Shake Rag Road.
1:55 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location in Rankin.
2:02 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
2:10 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of East Main Street.
2:17 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location in Oakwood.
2:21 p.m., battery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:20 p.m., battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
4:36 p.m., retail theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
4:54 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Taylor Street.
5:05 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:08 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, Orlea Street.
11:29 p.m., domestic battery, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
11:50 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Griggs Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 28:
1:30 a.m., domestic battery, disorderly conduct, 800 block of East Madison Street.
4:16 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Chandler Street.
10:17 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:45 a.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, East 2550 North Road and 2050 East Road.
10:49 a.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 1 and Illinois 119.
12:03 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of North Street.
2:12 p.m., theft, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
2:25 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Gilbert and Fourth Street.
2:45 p.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of Chandler Street.
2:49 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
4:27 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:29 p.m., predatory criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
5:07 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, North Hazel Street.
5:11 p.m., property damage accident, North Collett and East Seminary streets.
5:11 p.m., aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing justice, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Collett and Seminary streets.
6:05 p.m., criminal damage to property in Bismarck, 100 block of East Holloway Street.
6:39 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Illinois 1 and 580 North Road.
6:59 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:12 p.m., theft, 700 block of East English Street.
7:12 p.m., theft, 400 block of Dawn Avenue.
Wednesday, March 1:
1:28 a.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Oak Street.
