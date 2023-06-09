Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, June 7:
6:59 a.m., retail theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:15 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 1600 block of South State Street.
8:58 a.m., theft, 600 block of Newell Lane.
10:11 a.m., personal injury accident, South Henning Road and U.S. 150.
11:21 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, North Chicago Street and East Attica Street.
11:34 a.m., stolen vehicle, 400 block of North Gilbert Street.
12:35 p.m., battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
12:54 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
12:57 p.m., criminal damage, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:25 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
2:07 p.m., theft, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
4 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:55 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, East Main and North State streets.
4:56 p.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of Glenwood Drive.
5:10 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and North streets.
7:02 p.m., theft, 900 block of West Fairchild Street.
7:28 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of West Williams Street.
8:25 p.m., property damage accident, 15000 block of West Newell Road.
9:04 p.m., leaving the scene of an accident in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.
9:15 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
Thursday, June 8:
1:33 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Crestview Drive.
3:36 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
5:39 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Crestview Drive.
9:27 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:49 a.m., retail theft, assault, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:19 p.m., burglary, 600 block of West Fairchild Street.
4:30 p.m., theft, Gilbert and Clay streets.
4:44 p.m., criminal trespass involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:19 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Juliana Drive.
8:39 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of State Street.
9:03 p.m., property damage accident at an undisclosed location.
9:35 p.m., motor vehicle theft in Alvin, Illinois 1 and Illinois 119.
10:14 p.m., criminal trespass, unit block of Quincy Street.
11:39 p.m., battery and assault, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
11:59 p.m., theft, unit block of South Street.
Friday, June 9:
4:47 a.m., assault, 1400 block of Sherman Street.
