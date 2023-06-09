Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, June 7:

6:59 a.m., retail theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

7:15 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 1600 block of South State Street.

8:58 a.m., theft, 600 block of Newell Lane.

10:11 a.m., personal injury accident, South Henning Road and U.S. 150.

11:21 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, North Chicago Street and East Attica Street.

11:34 a.m., stolen vehicle, 400 block of North Gilbert Street.

12:35 p.m., battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

12:54 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

12:57 p.m., criminal damage, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:25 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.

2:07 p.m., theft, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.

4 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:55 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, East Main and North State streets.

4:56 p.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of Glenwood Drive.

5:10 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and North streets.

7:02 p.m., theft, 900 block of West Fairchild Street.

7:28 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of West Williams Street.

8:25 p.m., property damage accident, 15000 block of West Newell Road.

9:04 p.m., leaving the scene of an accident in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.

9:15 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

Thursday, June 8:

1:33 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Crestview Drive.

3:36 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

5:39 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Crestview Drive.

9:27 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:49 a.m., retail theft, assault, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:19 p.m., burglary, 600 block of West Fairchild Street.

4:30 p.m., theft, Gilbert and Clay streets.

4:44 p.m., criminal trespass involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:19 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Juliana Drive.

8:39 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of State Street.

9:03 p.m., property damage accident at an undisclosed location.

9:35 p.m., motor vehicle theft in Alvin, Illinois 1 and Illinois 119.

10:14 p.m., criminal trespass, unit block of Quincy Street.

11:39 p.m., battery and assault, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

11:59 p.m., theft, unit block of South Street.

Friday, June 9:

4:47 a.m., assault, 1400 block of Sherman Street.

