Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, June 5:
12:34 p.m., personal injury accident, East Main and Quincy streets.
7:12 a.m., criminal damage, 2800 block of East Williams Street.
9:13 a.m., theft, 300 block of Newell Avenue.
9:44 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
11:41 a.m., criminal damage, burglary, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:05 p.m., criminal damage, burglary, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
11 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
11:26 a.m., theft, 200 block of North California Avenue.
1:38 p.m., domestic battery, West Fourth Street.
1:15 p.m., residential burglary, theft, unit block of Woodlawn Avenue.
3:43 p.m., property damage accident, Voorhees and Dakota streets.
4:18 p.m., property damage accident, unit block of Henderson Street.
1:11 p.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of Vermilion Street.
2:04 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:26 p.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Gilbert Street.
4:22 p.m., theft in Potomac, 28000 block of Bean Creek Road.
6:12 p.m., theft, 17000 block of West Newell Road.
7:28 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:03 p.m., property damage accident, Farnklin and Voorhees streets.
Tuesday, June 6:
1:34 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 400 block of Robinson Street.
4:22 a.m., theft, 1000 block of Griggs Street.
6:13 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of West Main Street.
1:06 p.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of North Kimball Street.
12:52 p.m., residential burglary, 1500 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:49 a.m., criminal damage, unit block of Minnesota Avenue.
11:10 a.m., criminal trespass, East 2130 North Road.
12:55 p.m., theft, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:41 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of East Conron Avenue.
7:59 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of North North Street.
9:06 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.
9:21 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
2:46 p.m., criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, unit block of East North Street.
3:11 p.m., burglary, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:01 p.m., firearm theft, 100 block of West First Street.
4:10 p.m., theft, unit block of Park Street.
10:58 a.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of North Markley Road.
2:02 p.m., theft, unit block of Henderson Street.
5:58 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 mile marker 218.
8:14 p.m., criminal trespass in Rossville, 14000 block of 3550 North Road.
10:19 p.m., theft in Oakwood, Kickapoo Park Road.
10:13 p.m., aggravated battery, 100 block of North Hazel Street.
11:16 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of Columbus Street.
Wednesday, June 7:
2:23 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, Grape Creek Road and Brooks Street.
2:38 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 400 block of Grant Street.
