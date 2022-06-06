Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, June 1:
9:48 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Gilbert Streets.
11:35 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Williams Streets.
11:35 a.m., property damage accident, 2800 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:52 a.m., burglary, 500 block of North Henning Road.
11:55 a.m., domestic battery, South Street.
12:21 p.m., theft in Alvin, 27000 block of North 1600 East Road.
12:42 p.m., home invasion, criminal damage, 100 block of Illinois Street.
1:16 p.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:35 p.m., aggravated battery, Elizabeth and Commercial Streets.
3:49 p.m., aggravated battery, 100 block of Cronkhite Avenue.
3:57 p.m., property damage accident, Utah Avenue and Griffin Street.
4:28 p.m., battery, 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
4:48 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street.
5:25 p.m., aggravated battery, North Vermilion Street and Boiling Springs Road.
5:59 p.m., domestic battery, theft, Fowler Avenue and English Street.
6:03 p.m., criminal damage to property, 500 block of Highland Park Road.
6:44 p.m., aggravated domestic battery in Ridge Farm, 15000 block of East 400 North Road.
6:56 p.m., aggravated battery to a police officer, 24000 block of North 1800 East Road.
8:20 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Oakwood, 200 block of West Longstreth Street.
8:49 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of North Gilbert Street.
8:49 p.m., retail theft, aggravating fleeing, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:06 p.m., domestic battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:07 p.m., aggravated assault, 1200 block of Thomas Avenue.
11:40 p.m., aggravated fleeing, Bowman Avenue and Fairchild Street.
Thursday, June 2:
1:01 a.m., shots fired, 900 block of West English Street.
1:40 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1000 block of Giddings Street.
4:51 a.m., shots fired, Robinson and Madison Streets.
5:28 a.m., burglary to vehicle, Arlington Drive.
5:31 a.m., criminal damage, battery, 800 block of Kimball Street.
7:45 a.m., theft, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:33 a.m., four reports of burglary to vehicle, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
10:17 a.m., burglary, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
11:53 a.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, Ross Lane and Georgetown Road.
1:05 p.m., theft in Sidell, 200 block of East Market Street.
1:08 p.m., theft in Fithian, 100 block of Jackson Street.
2:57 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:20 p.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and Poland Road.
3:23 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
3:39 p.m., theft, Fowler Avenue and Clyman Lane.
4:28 p.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, 27000 block of North 1800 East Road.
4:36 p.m., burglary, South Virginia Avenue.
5:39 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of East Winter Avenue.
5:50 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:03 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Drive.
6:24 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:06 p.m., robbery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:15 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Buchanan and McReynolds Streets.
7:18 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 13000 block of Hawbuck Road.
8:07 p.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and Potters Wood Road.
8:25 p.m., battery in Tilton, 1900 block of Adams Street.
8:32 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Main and Gilbert Streets.
8:36 p.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and Heritage Trace.
9:43 p.m., domestic battery, 20000 block of West Union Road.
9:45 p.m., shots fired, 1200 block of North Franklin Street.
Friday, June 3:
3:51 a.m., theft, 100 block of North Oregon Avenue.
6:04 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of Logan Avenue.
6:50 a.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:06 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:27 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
10:14 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 3400 block of East Main Street.
11:20 a.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
12:07 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of East Voorhees Street.
12:38 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
2:49 p.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
3:29 p.m., criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, Bismark Street.
3:33 p.m., theft, 1300 block of Warrington Avenue.
4:05 p.m., battery, 900 block of Hazel Street.
4:28 p.m., property damage accident, East Voorhees Street and Fowler Avenue.
4:50 p.m., personal injury accident, Harmon and Center Streets.
5:16 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Glenview Avenue.
6:04 p.m., criminal damage, 400 block of North Griffin Street.
6:11 p.m., property damage accident, Winter and Michigan Avenues.
6:16 p.m., battery, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:34 p.m., aggravated battery, aggravated assault, theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:14 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
9:10 p.m., property damage accident, Hazel and North Streets.
9:13 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, Bismark Street.
9:16 p.m., aggravated battery, 700 block of South Street.
9:47 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
11:51 p.m., aggravated battery, East Main and Illinois Streets.
11:52 p.m., burglary, theft, 700 block of South Street.
Saturday, June 4:
12:08 a.m., personal injury accident, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
12:23 a.m., burglary, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
6:48 a.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:20 a.m., auto theft, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
8:39 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:52 a.m., property damage accident, 21000 block of North 980 East Road.
10:13 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Commercial Street.
10:30 a.m., domestic battery, 2400 block of Cedar Court.
11:07 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Westwood Drive and West Vermilion Street.
11:51 a.m., property damage accident, 100 block of Olive Street.
6:14 p.m., battery, 900 block of East Winter Avenue.
5:35 p.m., theft in Westville, 18000 block of East 1200 North Road.
3:11 p.m., property damage accident, Voorhees Street and Fowler Avenue.
6:28 p.m., property damage accident, North Franklin and East Harrison Streets.
10:46 p.m., personal injury accident, East Main and North Bowman Avenue.
11:20 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of Cronkite Avenue.
11:49 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Sunday, June 5:
12:39 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of North Franklin Street.
1:23 a.m., aggravated fleeing, Fairchild Street and Fowler Avenue.
2:32 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:14 a.m., stolen vehicle in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.
3:25 a.m., aggravated battery to police officer, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
4:17 a.m., battery, South Virginia Avenue.
5:03 a.m., battery, South Virginia Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.