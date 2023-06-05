Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, June 2:

9:53 a.m., personal injury accident, 15000 block of South Markley Road.

11:16 a.m., personal injury accident, Bowman Avenue and English Street.

1:03 p.m., personal injury accident, Fairchild and Gilbert streets.

1:40 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 600 block of East Main Street.

2:49 p.m., criminal damage, 300 block of North Bowman Avenue.

3:10 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:07 p.m., retail theft, wanted on a warrant, West Newell Road.

4:21 p.m., property damage accident, Griffin and Williams streets.

6:10 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, Coachlight Drive.

6:46 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert streets.

10:55 p.m., aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon in Westville, 200 block of Cook Street.

Saturday, June 3:

1:17 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 100 block of North Beard Street.

1:46 a.m., aggravated battery, 1000 block of Priest Street.

2:26 a.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage in Hoopeston, 700 block of North Seventh Street.

2:53 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

7:27 a.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Jewell Street.

11 a.m., theft, criminal damage, 200 block of West Madison Street.

11:54 a.m., property damage accident, Main Street and Bowman Avenue.

1:17 p.m., burglary to vehicle, possession of stolen credit card, South Street.

3:16 p.m., assault, violating order of protection, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue.

5:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of South Henning Road.

6:25 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Williams streets.

6:34 p.m., assault, 1200 block of Perrsyville Avenue.

9:40 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Eastgate Drive.

Sunday, June 4:

2:13 a.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of North Collett Street.

2:20 a.m., domestic battery, 2700 block of Townway Road.

5:01 a.m., domestic battery in Fairmount, 300 block of North State Road.

5:18 a.m., home invasion, unit block of Elizabeth Street.

9:26 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

9:55 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of North Vermilion Street.

9:56 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Moore Street.

9:57 a.m., theft, unit block of College Street.

11:26 a.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and North Vermilion Street.

12:53 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:29 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

3:40 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Walnut Street.

6:55 p.m., burglary, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:58 p.m., burglary in Westville, 300 block of Ohio Avenue.

7:01 p.m., battery, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.

7:16 p.m., assault in Rossville, 200 block of Harrison Street.

9:53 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

Monday, June 5:

12:54 a.m., theft, Fairweight Avenue.

1:25 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

