Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, June 2:
9:53 a.m., personal injury accident, 15000 block of South Markley Road.
11:16 a.m., personal injury accident, Bowman Avenue and English Street.
1:03 p.m., personal injury accident, Fairchild and Gilbert streets.
1:40 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 600 block of East Main Street.
2:49 p.m., criminal damage, 300 block of North Bowman Avenue.
3:10 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:07 p.m., retail theft, wanted on a warrant, West Newell Road.
4:21 p.m., property damage accident, Griffin and Williams streets.
6:10 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, Coachlight Drive.
6:46 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert streets.
10:55 p.m., aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon in Westville, 200 block of Cook Street.
Saturday, June 3:
1:17 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 100 block of North Beard Street.
1:46 a.m., aggravated battery, 1000 block of Priest Street.
2:26 a.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage in Hoopeston, 700 block of North Seventh Street.
2:53 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:27 a.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Jewell Street.
11 a.m., theft, criminal damage, 200 block of West Madison Street.
11:54 a.m., property damage accident, Main Street and Bowman Avenue.
1:17 p.m., burglary to vehicle, possession of stolen credit card, South Street.
3:16 p.m., assault, violating order of protection, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue.
5:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of South Henning Road.
6:25 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Williams streets.
6:34 p.m., assault, 1200 block of Perrsyville Avenue.
9:40 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Eastgate Drive.
Sunday, June 4:
2:13 a.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of North Collett Street.
2:20 a.m., domestic battery, 2700 block of Townway Road.
5:01 a.m., domestic battery in Fairmount, 300 block of North State Road.
5:18 a.m., home invasion, unit block of Elizabeth Street.
9:26 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
9:55 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of North Vermilion Street.
9:56 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Moore Street.
9:57 a.m., theft, unit block of College Street.
11:26 a.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and North Vermilion Street.
12:53 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:29 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
3:40 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Walnut Street.
6:55 p.m., burglary, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:58 p.m., burglary in Westville, 300 block of Ohio Avenue.
7:01 p.m., battery, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.
7:16 p.m., assault in Rossville, 200 block of Harrison Street.
9:53 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Monday, June 5:
12:54 a.m., theft, Fairweight Avenue.
1:25 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
