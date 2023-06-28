Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, June 26:
7:12 a.m., Westville male arrested for criminal trespass in the 300 block of Elizabeth Street.
10:29 a.m., Danville male arrested for battery in the 400 block of North Beard Street.
12:53p.m., theft of multiple items at Exit 210 Saloon, 12414 U.S. Route 150, Oakwood.
1:16 p.m., criminal damage in the 1400 block of Lape Street.
1:30 p.m., theft in the 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
1:39 p.m., criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Williams Street.
2:56 p.m., criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Commercial Street.
4:10 p.m., theft at Hillary Mini Storage, 505 N. Henning Road.
5 p.m., obstructing justice at West Main St. and Avenue B.
4:34 p.m., disorderly conduct in the unit block of South Virginia Avenue.
8:07 p.m., Hoopeston female given notice to appear in court for trespassing at South Market/East Main Street, Hoopeston.
8:46 p.m., theft in the 1600 block of North Franklin Street.
9 p.m., theft of a bicycle in the unit block of East Harrison Street.
9:47 p.m., Danville male arrested for theft of money in the 1100 block of North Collett Street.
10:07 p.m., battery in the unit block of Lake Street.
10:18 p.m., Hoopeston female arrested for aggravated domestic violence in the 700 block of South 1st Avenue, Hoopeston.
10:46 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm at Holiday and Bowman.
Tuesday, June 27:
1:13 a.m., Danville female arrested for expired driver’s license of more than a year in the 400 block of West Main Street.
1:26 a.m., Hoopeston Fire Department responded as mutual aid for Rossville to a structure fire on E Attica Road/North 1830 East Road.
5:09 a.m., burglary on East Attica Road, Rossville.
11:33 p.m., criminal damage at Arrow Ambulance, 812 N. Franklin St.
