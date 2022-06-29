Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, June 24:
12:06 a.m., theft, South Street.
10:06 p.m., criminal damage, 20000 block of West Union Road.
Saturday, June 25:
12:44 a.m., property damage accident, South Virginia Avenue.
2:49 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Franklin Street.
11:20 a.m., theft of mail, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
2:45 p.m., disorderly conduct, theft in Oakwood, 500 block of South Olmstead Street.
2:54 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:34 p.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of Pine Street.
9:05 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:16 p.m., theft in Catlin, 100 block of Kent Drive.
11:02 p.m., mob action, battery, 12000 block of U.S. 150.
11:12 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Holiday Drive.
11:24 p.m., battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, June 26:
12:54 a.m., domestic battery, 2700 block of Eastroad.
8:17 a.m., burglary from motor vehicle in Collison, 23000 block of North 900 East Road.
10:15 a.m., property damage accident, Poland Road.
11:13 a.m., aggravated domestic battery in Westville, 16000 block of East 1200 North Road.
12:14 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:19 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:12 p.m., theft, 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
2:01 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:19 p.m., indecent solicitation of a child at an undisclosed location.
2:26 p.m., criminal trespass in Fairmount, 3200 block of East 700 North Road.
3:02 p.m., battery, Greenwood Avenue.
3:18 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of East Davis Street.
5:34 p.m., property damage accident, Crestview Drive and Holiday Drive.
5:40 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:48 p.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of North State Street.
6:51 p.m., aggravated assault, reckless driving, 1200 block of Harmon Street.
7:42 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Westville, 300 block of Ellsworth Street.
8:39 p.m., burglary in Westville, 200 block of Moore Street.
8:51 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Bismarck, 20000 block of East 2050 North Road.
10:13 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage to property, 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Monday, June 27:
12:10 a.m., aggravated assault, aggravated domestic battery, 200 block of East Roselawn Street.
2:47 a.m., battery, criminal damage, 1500 block of East Main Street.
6:55 a.m., burglary, criminal damage, 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:21 a.m., aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:21 p.m., criminal damage, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:03 p.m., retail theft in Hillery, 100 block of North Street.
4:56 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Jackson Street.
8:41 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Robinson Street.
11:31 p.m., shots heard, 100 block of Nicklas Avenue.
Tuesday, June 28:
6:53 a.m., property damage accident, 2100 block of Denmark Road.
8:41 a.m., hit and run accident, Liberty Lane and North Vermilion Street.
9:33 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Woodbury Streets.
11:24 a.m., theft in Potomac, 33000 block of North 490 East Road.
12:09 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:11 p.m., battery, 700 block of North Logan Avenue.
12:31 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
12:35 p.m., burglary, 600 block of East Fairchild Street.
12:57 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of North Jackson Street.
1:37 p.m., theft, 1500 block of East Main Street.
2:24 p.m., burglary, criminal damage, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
3:24 p.m., aggravated assault, 800 block of Knollcrest Drive.
3:49 p.m., property damage accident, Lynch Road and International Place.
4:11 p.m., theft, 600 block of Dearborn Street.
4:37 p.m., property damage accident, Henderson Street.
5:23 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:29 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 10000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.
6:58 p.m., theft, 100 block of Bensyl Avenue.
7:23 p.m., aggravated assault, Fairweight Avenue.
7:55 p.m., theft in Bismarck, 21000 block of North 2050 East Road.
8:56 p.m., burglary in Westville, 400 block of Westville Lane.
10:03 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action in Hoopeston, 300 block of West Main Street.
10:52 p.m., burglary to vehicle in Rankin, 200 block of West Second Avenue.
Wednesday, June 29:
12:27 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of East English Street.
5:32 a.m., retail theft, wanted on a warrant, 2100 block of East Main Street.
5:58 a.m., theft, 600 block of Vance Lane.
