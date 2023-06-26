Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Tuesday, June 20:
8:10 a.m., theft of services, illegal Hoopeston water connection, 300 block of West Maple St. Hoopeston.
Friday, June 23:
7:26 a.m., criminal trespass in the 400 block of Sherman Street.
8:56 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Victory Street.
9:02 a.m., Danville male arrested for criminal trespass in the 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
10:01 a.m., disorderly conduct, unit block of West Main Street.
11:15 p.m., criminal damage in the 100 block of North Lane Street, Potomac.
12:13 p.m., burglary to a vehicle in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue.
1:05 p.m., burglary, household goods stolen in the 2200 block Oakwood Avenue.
1:06 p.m., theft of mail, stolen package in the 100 block of West Attica Road, Rossville.
1:29 p.m., burglary, clothing stolen, 600 block of Voorhees Street.
1:57 p.m., burglary to a garage, generator stolen, 700 block of Bryan Avenue.
3:12 p.m., parental responsibility, 1200 block of Perrysville Avenue. Female given notice to appear in court.
3:41 p.m., accident, one vehicle versus pole, Menards parking lot, 36 E. West Newell Road.
4:17 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
5:13 p.m., aggravated battery at Family Dollar, 1228 E. Main St.
6:30 p.m., theft of a firearm, 1500 block of Crestview Drive.
6:32 p.m., burglary from a vehicle (tractors), with monitors for tractors stolen off 4200 North Road in rural Rankin.
7:29 p.m., assault, 100 block of Perryville Road.
8:20 p.m., aggravated assault, 900 block of Giddings Street.
8:27 p.m., Danville male arrested for driving with a suspended license in the 1700 block of East Voorhees Street.
10:49 p.m., info, shots fired, 1100 block of North Collett Street.
Saturday, June 24:
12:19 a.m., hit and run accident in the 700 block of McReynolds Street.
1:47 a.m., criminal damage in the 200block of Covert Drive, Oakwood.
2:11 a.m., delivery of cannabis and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at East Main and Elizabeth streets.
7:04 a.m., criminal trespass in the unit block of Stroup Street.
7:56 a.m., operating a non-highway vehicle on a street in the 400 block of North Main Street, Muncie.
9:13 a.m., criminal trespass in the 900 block of Kimber Street.
9:33 a.m., burglary, multiple neon beer signs, brass railing stolen at Jim and Jo’s Bar and Grill, 821 E. Fairchild St.
10:51 a.m., Danville male arrested for driving with a suspended license at East Main and Lake streets.
10:54 a.m., theft of a PlayStation 5 video game system in the 400 block of Sager Street.
11:24 a.m., battery in the 200 block of Virginia Drive, Ridge Farm.
11:27 a.m., burglary, damaged door window and wigs stolen at S&S Beauty, 1419 Bowman Ave.
12:28 p.m., criminal damage, damaged door, car, AC vent in the 1900 block of Hickory Street.
12:37 p.m., mob action, aggravated battery, criminal damage of damaged windows to business at Original Sharks Grill, 1401 E. Main St.
3:11 p.m., retail theft of two bottles of Crown Royal at Jack Flash, 510 N. Gilbert St.
4:32 p.m., disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Polk Street.
7 p.m., aggravated domestic battery in the 1000 block of Pries Street.
9:12 p.m., misuse of 911 in the 1700 block of Washington Street, Tilton.
9:16 p.m., Danville male arrested for driving with a suspended license at East Fairchild and North Vermilion streets.
11:09 p.m., domestic battery on North State Street.
11:26 p.m., criminal trespass in the 400 block of North Jackson Street.
Sunday, June 25:
12:34 a.m., battery in the 700 block of Robinson Street.
5:47 a.m., criminal damage in the 1700 block of East Main Street.
9:33 a.m., Hoopeston female arrested for criminal trespass to a residence in the 600 block of South 2nd Avenue, Hoopeston.
10:13 a.m., accident with injuries at Bowman Avenue and Williams Street.
10:21 a.m., burglary, wall partition damaged, at Central Storage Mini Warehouse, 1000 Griggs St.
11:38 a.m., burglary at American Self Storage, 2200 Oakwood Ave.
12:16 p.m., Danville man given notice to appear in court for criminal trespass at Walgreens, 400 W. Fairchild St.
1:44 p.m., battery, 500 block of North Hazel Street.
2:57 p.m., assault in the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue.
3:16 p.m., retail theft at Wal-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
4:06 p.m., tree line on fire at N 1830 East Road/State Route 9, Hoopeston.
7:39 p.m., battery, 400 block of North Beard Street.
7:40 p.m., battery, unit block of Main Street.
6:08 p.m., domestic battery, The Little Nugget, 6 S. Henning Road.
9:23 p.m., theft, 2022 Motorola Stylus phone stolen at My Brothers Liquor, 536 E. Main St.
9:25 p.m., burglary, 1970 E. Road.
Monday, June 26:
1:33 a.m., theft from a vehicle at Budget Motel, 2516 Georgetown Road.
1:56 a.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
3:06 a.m., aggravated battery to a nurse at OSF, 812 N. Logan Ave.
6:14 a.m., domestic battery off 770 East Road, Rankin.
