Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, June 22:
7:51 a.m., property damage accident, 300 block of North Gilbert Street.
9:02 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:10 a.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
9:31 a.m., domestic battery, 13000 block of North 1775 East Road.
10:18 a.m., property damage accident, 2500 block of Northview Drive.
10:58 a.m., theft, Oakwood Avenue and Avenue A.
11:10 a.m., battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Illinois Street.
12:05 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 300 block of East Seminary Avenue.
12:26 p.m., theft, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
1:32 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 17000 block of East 670 North Road.
1:33 p.m., theft in Collison, 23000 block of North 900 East Road.
3:23 p.m., retail theft, 400 block of East Main Street.
3:40 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:41 p.m., theft, 1100 block of North Walnut Street.
4:17 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:23 p.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
8:32 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
7:54 p.m., retail theft in Potomac, 300 block of West State Street.
8:47 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:24 p.m., theft, 800 block of East Main Street.
9:29 p.m., property damage accident in Indianola, 8000 block of East 370 North Road.
11:54 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, North Alexander Street and East Main Street.
Thursday, June 23:
1:09 a.m., theft, South State Street.
5:04 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of East Center Street.
7:33 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
7:57 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Clements Avenue.
9:15 a.m., burglary in Westville, 400 block of Westville Lane.
9:49 a.m., theft, 400 block of North Gilbert Street.
11:28 a.m., theft, West Newell Road.
1:36 p.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
2:49 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
4:21 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Harvey Street.
4:24 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:07 p.m., theft in Westville, Orlea Street.
5:50 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of Giddings Street.
6:04 p.m., criminal damage to property in Catlin, 200 block of Wabash Avenue.
6:12 p.m., theft in Potomac, 200 block of West State Street.
6:13 p.m., theft, 400 block of North Gilbert Street.
6:41 p.m., battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
7:00 p.m., disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, Gilbert and Seminary Streets.
7:45 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, South State Street.
7:54 p.m., criminal damage to property, Woodbury Street.
9:21 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 1 and 2750 North Road.
10:30 p.m., domestic battery, Columbus Street.
11:29 p.m., arson in Catlin, 100 block of Jackson Street.
Friday, June 24:
12:42 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 100 block of South Crawford Street.
1:00 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
5:06 a.m., domestic battery, Thomas Street and East 13th Street.
