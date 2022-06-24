Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, June 22:

7:51 a.m., property damage accident, 300 block of North Gilbert Street.

9:02 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:10 a.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

9:31 a.m., domestic battery, 13000 block of North 1775 East Road.

10:18 a.m., property damage accident, 2500 block of Northview Drive.

10:58 a.m., theft, Oakwood Avenue and Avenue A.

11:10 a.m., battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Illinois Street.

12:05 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 300 block of East Seminary Avenue.

12:26 p.m., theft, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.

1:32 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 17000 block of East 670 North Road.

1:33 p.m., theft in Collison, 23000 block of North 900 East Road.

3:23 p.m., retail theft, 400 block of East Main Street.

3:40 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

3:41 p.m., theft, 1100 block of North Walnut Street.

4:17 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:23 p.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.

8:32 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

7:54 p.m., retail theft in Potomac, 300 block of West State Street.

8:47 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:24 p.m., theft, 800 block of East Main Street.

9:29 p.m., property damage accident in Indianola, 8000 block of East 370 North Road.

11:54 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, North Alexander Street and East Main Street.

Thursday, June 23:

1:09 a.m., theft, South State Street.

5:04 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of East Center Street.

7:33 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of East Williams Street.

7:57 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Clements Avenue.

9:15 a.m., burglary in Westville, 400 block of Westville Lane.

9:49 a.m., theft, 400 block of North Gilbert Street.

11:28 a.m., theft, West Newell Road.

1:36 p.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

2:49 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

4:21 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Harvey Street.

4:24 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

5:07 p.m., theft in Westville, Orlea Street.

5:50 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of Giddings Street.

6:04 p.m., criminal damage to property in Catlin, 200 block of Wabash Avenue.

6:12 p.m., theft in Potomac, 200 block of West State Street.

6:13 p.m., theft, 400 block of North Gilbert Street.

6:41 p.m., battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

7:00 p.m., disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, Gilbert and Seminary Streets.

7:45 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, South State Street.

7:54 p.m., criminal damage to property, Woodbury Street.

9:21 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 1 and 2750 North Road.

10:30 p.m., domestic battery, Columbus Street.

11:29 p.m., arson in Catlin, 100 block of Jackson Street.

Friday, June 24:

12:42 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 100 block of South Crawford Street.

1:00 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.

5:06 a.m., domestic battery, Thomas Street and East 13th Street.

