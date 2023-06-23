Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, June 21:
10:30 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Plum Street.
11:07 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 200 block of Moore Street.
11:15 a.m., criminal damage, Tennessee Avenue.
11:49 a.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, North 1500 East Road.
1:09 p.m., criminal damage, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:55 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Walnut streets.
3:23 p.m., arson, criminal damage in Oakwood, 600 block of South Oakwood Street.
3:24 p.m., property damage accident, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:32 p.m., burglary, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:23 p.m., burglary, 200 block of North Kimball Street.
7:17 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:32 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:46 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:47 p.m., battery, unit block of Fairweight Avenue.
9:13 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, Illinois 1 and 3100 North Road.
10:03 p.m., home invasion, 1000 block of May Street.
10:10 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of West Woodbury Street.
11:22 p.m., criminal damage, 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Thursday, June 22:
1:24 a.m., domestic battery in Rankin, 300 block of East Fourth Street.
9:19 a.m., theft of tools, lawn equipment and fishing gear in the 100 block of North Grove Street, Fithian.
9:32 a.m., criminal damage of car windows broken out in the unit block of North State Street.
9:52 a.m., Danville male arrested for driving while license suspended at Main and Gilbert streets.
12:49 p.m., theft in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
12:57 p.m., arson in the 400 block of Harmon Street.
1 p.m., theft in the 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
1 p.m., Danville male given notice to appear in court for retail theft of baseball cards and Kool-Aid at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion St.
2:37 p.m., fire investigation in the 500 block of North Franklin St.
3:24 p.m., criminal damage to property in the 2000 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:55 p.m., theft in the unit block of Madison Street.
5:37 p.m., battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
6:24 p.m., fleeing, eluding police officer at English and Gilbert streets. Danville male arrested.
6:28 p.m., male arrested for criminal damage to property/domestic dispute at Tilton Road and East 5th Street, Tilton.
7:13 p.m., criminal trespass in the 900 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:32 p.m., Ridge Farm female arrested for driving while suspended/possession of meth in the 500 block of North State Street, Ridge Farm.
9:30 p.m., Westville male arrested for no valid driver's license at Illiana Drive and Georgetown Road, Tilton.
11:13 p.m., battery at the Candlelite, 3626 N. Vermilion St.
11:17 p.m., fleeing/eluding in the 400 block of South Gilbert Street.
11:43 p.m., hit and run accident at Marathon Gas Station, 851 E. Main St.
Friday, June 23:
12:15 a.m., aggravated battery in the 700 block of North State Street.
1:25 a.m., info on shots fired in the 900 block of Shasta Drive.
2:19 a.m., criminal trespass in the 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
2:40 a.m., possession of meth at Vance Lane and Oakwood Avenue.
2:25 a.m., battery in the 1800 block of Knox Drive.
