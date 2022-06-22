Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, June 20
7:26 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Main Streets.
7:35 a.m., burglary, 600 block of East Fairchild Street.
8:56 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:08 a.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:38 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
1:53 p.m., theft in Armstrong, Illinois 49 and U.S. 136.
2:05 p.m., burglary, theft, 600 block of North Beard Street.
2:50 p.m., criminal damage to property, South Henning Road.
3:19 p.m., theft, South Virginia Avenue.
3:45 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of West Gilbert Street.
4:22 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
4:53 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:01 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:31 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Plum and Seminary Streets.
5:52 p.m., theft, 700 block of East Main Street.
6:28 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Main Street.
6:49 p.m., aggravated battery, 300 block of East Voorhees Street.
7:20 p.m., aggravated criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
7:55 p.m., battery in Tilton, 200 block of Georgetown Road.
8:14 p.m., criminal damage to property, criminal trespass in Fairmount, 3200 block of East 700 North Road.
9:04 p.m., property damage accident, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:28 p.m., retail theft, 2100 block of East Main Street.
Tuesday, June 21
2:51 a.m., theft of motor vehicle in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.
4:41 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, fleeing, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:16 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
8:50 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, 100 block of North Paris Street.
10:42 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:55 a.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Blue Ridge Drive.
11:26 a.m., burglary, 200 block of Delaware Avenue.
12:51 p.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
12:55 p.m., theft, 1000 block of Williams Street.
1:35 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, 100 block of South Paris Street.
2:13 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
2:21 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
2:56 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of North Bowman Avenue.
3:16 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:27 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, Snyder Avenue.
3:28 p.m., criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of East Main Street.
3:30 p.m., property damage accident, Main Street and Logan Avenue.
6:34 p.m., residential burglary in Tilton, 500 block of Crestwood Avenue.
7:01 p.m., theft by deception in Oakwood, 300 block of Falcon Crest Drive.
7:41 p.m., property damage accident, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:00 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
9:38 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:54 p.m., aggravated assault, battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wednesday, June 22
12:55 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
3:59 a.m., kidnapping, domestic battery, 1400 block of Edgewood Drive.
