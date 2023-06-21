Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, June 18:
5 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Seminary Street.
Monday, June 19:
10:13 a.m., personal injury accident in Bismarck, 1800 East Road and 2750 North Road.
10:39 a.m., residential burglary, 200 block of Delaware Avenue.
12:04 p.m., aggravated assault, unit block of Center Street.
12:15 p.m., theft, 3200 block of Brunswick Street.
1:37 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
2:04 p.m., property damage accident, 1970 East Road and 2000 North Road.
4:08 p.m., criminal damage, 700 block of North Franklin Street.
4:19 p.m., property damage accident, 3200 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:56 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Hazel Street.
7:01 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.
9:33 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Commercial Street.
10:23 p.m., aggravated battery, 600 block of Plum Street.
11:14 p.m., theft in Oakwood, U.S. 150.
Tuesday, June 20:
12:25 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
6:43 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of North Hazel Street.
9:44 a.m., theft, burglary, East 2000 North Road.
11:08 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
11:27 a.m., burglary in Hoopeston, Illinois 9.
12:23 p.m., theft, Vermilion and Fairchild streets.
1:19 p.m., theft, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
1:33 p.m., property damage accident, Harmon and Clay streets.
1:51 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block Edgewood Drive.
4:02 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:19 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Bowman Avenue and Crestview Drive.
7:44 p.m., burglary in Bismarck, East 2750 North Road and Crystal Lane.
9:19 p.m., firearm theft, 1400 block of Oakwood Avenue.
9:21 p.m., personal injury accident, hit and run at an undisclosed location.
9:49 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 100 block of South Seminary Street.
10:54 p.m., shots fired, 900 block of Hillside Drive.
Wednesday, June 21:
4:39 a.m., criminal trespass in Rossville, 600 block of South Chicago Street.
5:07 a.m., theft, criminal damage in Rossville, 700 block of South Chicago Street.
5:56 a.m., theft in Georgetown 400 block of North Main Street.
