Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Sunday, June 18:

5 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Seminary Street.

Monday, June 19:

10:13 a.m., personal injury accident in Bismarck, 1800 East Road and 2750 North Road.

10:39 a.m., residential burglary, 200 block of Delaware Avenue.

12:04 p.m., aggravated assault, unit block of Center Street.

12:15 p.m., theft, 3200 block of Brunswick Street.

1:37 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

2:04 p.m., property damage accident, 1970 East Road and 2000 North Road.

4:08 p.m., criminal damage, 700 block of North Franklin Street.

4:19 p.m., property damage accident, 3200 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:56 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Hazel Street.

7:01 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.

9:33 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Commercial Street.

10:23 p.m., aggravated battery, 600 block of Plum Street.

11:14 p.m., theft in Oakwood, U.S. 150.

Tuesday, June 20:

12:25 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

6:43 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of North Hazel Street.

9:44 a.m., theft, burglary, East 2000 North Road.

11:08 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.

11:27 a.m., burglary in Hoopeston, Illinois 9.

12:23 p.m., theft, Vermilion and Fairchild streets.

1:19 p.m., theft, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.

1:33 p.m., property damage accident, Harmon and Clay streets.

1:51 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block Edgewood Drive.

4:02 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:19 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Bowman Avenue and Crestview Drive.

7:44 p.m., burglary in Bismarck, East 2750 North Road and Crystal Lane.

9:19 p.m., firearm theft, 1400 block of Oakwood Avenue.

9:21 p.m., personal injury accident, hit and run at an undisclosed location.

9:49 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 100 block of South Seminary Street.

10:54 p.m., shots fired, 900 block of Hillside Drive.

Wednesday, June 21:

4:39 a.m., criminal trespass in Rossville, 600 block of South Chicago Street.

5:07 a.m., theft, criminal damage in Rossville, 700 block of South Chicago Street.

5:56 a.m., theft in Georgetown 400 block of North Main Street.

Tags

Trending Video