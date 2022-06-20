Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, June 17:
1:00 a.m., property damage accident, 11000 block of Indianola Ridge Farm Road.
10:06 a.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, 23000 block of North 1800 East Road.
11:08 a.m., property damage accident, Wilkin Avenue and Gilbert Street.
11:14 a.m., criminal damage, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:15 a.m., theft in Westville, 200 block of Carol Drive.
12:24 p.m., theft, 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
12:27 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Minnesota Avenue.
1:19 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:36 p.m., 1300 block of Oak Street.
6:55 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of East Madison Street.
7:17 p.m., criminal trespass in Georgetown, 1200 block of Ellis Avenue.
7:57 p.m., property damage accident, Oak and Townsend Streets
9:39 p.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Redden Court.
9:59 p.m., battery, East Main Street and Bismark Street.
11:12 p.m., battery, Columbus Street.
11:23 p.m., domestic battery, 1400 block of Chandler Street.
11:40 p.m., theft, Tennessee Avenue.
Saturday, June 18:
12:24 a.m., property damage accident in Fithian, Interstate 74 eastbound MM 201.
2:11 a.m., personal injury accident, Williams Street and Bowman Avenue.
2:18 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Lakeside Drive.
3:26 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
7:22 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
8:20 a.m., domestic battery, Logan Terrace.
9:58 a.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, North 1700 East Road and East 2750 North Road.
11:17 a.m., burglary, 900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:44 a.m., theft, Morin Avenue.
1:38 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
2:35 p.m., property damage accident, North Henning Road and East 2100 North Road.
4:23 p.m., criminal damage, 17000 block of East 1290 North Road.
5:17 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 10000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.
5:22 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:29 p.m., aggravated battery to peace officer, 200 block of Grace Street.
6:05 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:22 p.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert Street.
11:09 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Seminary Street.
11:59 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
Sunday, June 19:
12:49 a.m., aggravated assault, 700 block of Grant Street.
12:53 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 100 block of Commercial Street.
2:11 a.m., leaving scene of an accident, Williams Street and Bowman Avenue.
2:29 a.m., theft to vehicle in Westville, 300 block of South Walnut Street.
2:30 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 1600 block of Clyman Lane.
2:42 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Williams and Griffin Streets.
3:16 a.m., domestic battery, Kentucky Avenue.
4:32 a.m., theft, South Street.
6:46 a.m., burglary, North Street.
9:49 a.m., domestic battery, unlawful restraint in Catlin, 100 block of West Fleming Street.
11:56 a.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:00 p.m., domestic battery, criminal trespass, violation of order of protection, cruelty to animals, 1000 block of English Street.
12:03 p.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of East Main Street.
12:47 p.m., domestic battery, Fairchild and Baldwin Streets.
1:44 p.m., burglary, 500 block of West Madison Street.
4:16 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
6:05 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:24 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of South Griffin Street.
6:55 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
7:39 p.m., criminal trespass in Fairmount, 200 block of South West Street.
7:39 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
9:19 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Elmwood Drive.
9:21 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
9:48 p.m., domestic battery, aggravated assault, 900 block of Giddings Street.
10:32 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Timberline Drive.
11:18 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Commercial Street.
11:38 p.m., assault, Tennessee Avenue.
Monday, June 20:
12:04 a.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
2:12 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of East Williams Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.