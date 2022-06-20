Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, June 17:

1:00 a.m., property damage accident, 11000 block of Indianola Ridge Farm Road.

10:06 a.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, 23000 block of North 1800 East Road.

11:08 a.m., property damage accident, Wilkin Avenue and Gilbert Street.

11:14 a.m., criminal damage, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:15 a.m., theft in Westville, 200 block of Carol Drive.

12:24 p.m., theft, 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.

12:27 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Minnesota Avenue.

1:19 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:36 p.m., 1300 block of Oak Street.

6:55 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of East Madison Street.

7:17 p.m., criminal trespass in Georgetown, 1200 block of Ellis Avenue.

7:57 p.m., property damage accident, Oak and Townsend Streets

9:39 p.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Redden Court.

9:59 p.m., battery, East Main Street and Bismark Street.

11:12 p.m., battery, Columbus Street.

11:23 p.m., domestic battery, 1400 block of Chandler Street.

11:40 p.m., theft, Tennessee Avenue.

Saturday, June 18:

12:24 a.m., property damage accident in Fithian, Interstate 74 eastbound MM 201.

2:11 a.m., personal injury accident, Williams Street and Bowman Avenue.

2:18 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Lakeside Drive.

3:26 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

7:22 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

8:20 a.m., domestic battery, Logan Terrace.

9:58 a.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, North 1700 East Road and East 2750 North Road.

11:17 a.m., burglary, 900 block of North Bowman Avenue.

11:44 a.m., theft, Morin Avenue.

1:38 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

2:35 p.m., property damage accident, North Henning Road and East 2100 North Road.

4:23 p.m., criminal damage, 17000 block of East 1290 North Road.

5:17 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 10000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.

5:22 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

5:29 p.m., aggravated battery to peace officer, 200 block of Grace Street.

6:05 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

6:22 p.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert Street.

11:09 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Seminary Street.

11:59 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

Sunday, June 19:

12:49 a.m., aggravated assault, 700 block of Grant Street.

12:53 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 100 block of Commercial Street.

2:11 a.m., leaving scene of an accident, Williams Street and Bowman Avenue.

2:29 a.m., theft to vehicle in Westville, 300 block of South Walnut Street.

2:30 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 1600 block of Clyman Lane.

2:42 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Williams and Griffin Streets.

3:16 a.m., domestic battery, Kentucky Avenue.

4:32 a.m., theft, South Street.

6:46 a.m., burglary, North Street.

9:49 a.m., domestic battery, unlawful restraint in Catlin, 100 block of West Fleming Street.

11:56 a.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:00 p.m., domestic battery, criminal trespass, violation of order of protection, cruelty to animals, 1000 block of English Street.

12:03 p.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of East Main Street.

12:47 p.m., domestic battery, Fairchild and Baldwin Streets.

1:44 p.m., burglary, 500 block of West Madison Street.

4:16 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

6:05 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

6:24 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of South Griffin Street.

6:55 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

7:39 p.m., criminal trespass in Fairmount, 200 block of South West Street.

7:39 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

9:19 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Elmwood Drive.

9:21 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

9:48 p.m., domestic battery, aggravated assault, 900 block of Giddings Street.

10:32 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Timberline Drive.

11:18 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Commercial Street.

11:38 p.m., assault, Tennessee Avenue.

Monday, June 20:

12:04 a.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

2:12 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of East Williams Street.

