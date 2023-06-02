Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, May 31:

8:14 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:43 a.m., theft, 1000 block of Koehn Drive.

9:22 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 100 block of 16th Street.

9:46 a.m., aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

10:19 a.m., criminal damage, Hazel Street.

10:24 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

11:06 a.m., residential burglary, 1800 block of East Main Street.

12:06 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ross Lane and Georgetown Road.

3:03 p.m., theft in Tilton, 1800 block of Adams Street.

4:02 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.

5:05 p.m., burglary, 1800 block of East Main Street.

6:21 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Pollack Avenue.

6:26 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

9:51 p.m., theft, South Alexander Avenue.

11:05 p.m., personal injury accident, 400 block of West Main Street.

11:15 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Main streets.

Thursday, June 1:

12:41 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Swisher Avenue.

1:05 a.m., theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

6:51 a.m., theft of a stolen package, 900 block of Georgian Drive. 

8:04 a.m., criminal damage, unit block of Bismark Street.

10:04 a.m., two-vehicle accident, Main and Gilbert.

10:24 a.m., burglary to a vehicle, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

11:27 a.m., one-vehicle property damage hit/run accident, Riverview Pediatrics, 102 N. Logan Ave.

1:37 p.m., theft, 1000 block of North Grant Street.

1:48 p.m., burglary of air conditioner and two ladders, 100 block of North Gilbert Street.

2:56 p.m., domestic battery at Circle K, 401 E. Main St.

3:12 p.m., burglary, 500 block of North Griffin Street. 

5:01 p.m., criminal damage to property, Baltic Drive, Danville.

5:32 p.m., domestic battery in the unit block of Vance Lane.

6:30 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Griggs Street.

8:55 p.m., theft of property, 500 block of North Main Street, Georgetown.

8:24 p.m., unlawful use of weapon/unlawful possession of firearm and ammo/no FOID, 300 block of North 7th Street, Hoopeston. Danville male arrested.

9:41 p.m., retail theft, Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild St., Danville. St. Joseph women given notice to appear in court.

10:07 p.m., open container and littering at North Bowman and Seminary streets. Hoopeston female arrested.

11:49 p.m., criminal damage to property, 200 block of Stroup Street.

11:51 p.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 1500 block of Griggs Street.

Friday, June 2

2:14 a.m., battery and criminal damage, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

3:40 a.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of East Voorhees Street.

3:37 a.m., domestic dispute, unit block of South Henning Road.

