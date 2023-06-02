Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, May 31:
8:14 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:43 a.m., theft, 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
9:22 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 100 block of 16th Street.
9:46 a.m., aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:19 a.m., criminal damage, Hazel Street.
10:24 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
11:06 a.m., residential burglary, 1800 block of East Main Street.
12:06 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ross Lane and Georgetown Road.
3:03 p.m., theft in Tilton, 1800 block of Adams Street.
4:02 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
5:05 p.m., burglary, 1800 block of East Main Street.
6:21 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Pollack Avenue.
6:26 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
9:51 p.m., theft, South Alexander Avenue.
11:05 p.m., personal injury accident, 400 block of West Main Street.
11:15 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Main streets.
Thursday, June 1:
12:41 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Swisher Avenue.
1:05 a.m., theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
6:51 a.m., theft of a stolen package, 900 block of Georgian Drive.
8:04 a.m., criminal damage, unit block of Bismark Street.
10:04 a.m., two-vehicle accident, Main and Gilbert.
10:24 a.m., burglary to a vehicle, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
11:27 a.m., one-vehicle property damage hit/run accident, Riverview Pediatrics, 102 N. Logan Ave.
1:37 p.m., theft, 1000 block of North Grant Street.
1:48 p.m., burglary of air conditioner and two ladders, 100 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:56 p.m., domestic battery at Circle K, 401 E. Main St.
3:12 p.m., burglary, 500 block of North Griffin Street.
5:01 p.m., criminal damage to property, Baltic Drive, Danville.
5:32 p.m., domestic battery in the unit block of Vance Lane.
6:30 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Griggs Street.
8:55 p.m., theft of property, 500 block of North Main Street, Georgetown.
8:24 p.m., unlawful use of weapon/unlawful possession of firearm and ammo/no FOID, 300 block of North 7th Street, Hoopeston. Danville male arrested.
9:41 p.m., retail theft, Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild St., Danville. St. Joseph women given notice to appear in court.
10:07 p.m., open container and littering at North Bowman and Seminary streets. Hoopeston female arrested.
11:49 p.m., criminal damage to property, 200 block of Stroup Street.
11:51 p.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 1500 block of Griggs Street.
Friday, June 2
2:14 a.m., battery and criminal damage, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
3:40 a.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of East Voorhees Street.
3:37 a.m., domestic dispute, unit block of South Henning Road.
