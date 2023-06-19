Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, June 14:
8:03 a.m., theft, 500 block of Ann Street.
9:04 a.m., domestic battery, interference with reporting domestic battery, Greenwood Avenue.
9:20 a.m., violating order of protection, filing a false police report, 300 block of Bradley Lane.
11:32 a.m., aggravated battery, 300 block of Chicago Street.
12:41 p.m., theft, 100 block of Avenue C.
2:13 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street.
3:05 p.m., theft, 800 block of Cleveland Street.
3:17 p.m., endangering the life and health of a child, 1000 block of Norman Street.
3:45 p.m., property damage accident, Marion and Spring streets.
4:09 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Rossville.
7:37 p.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Oakwood.
Thursday, June 15:
6:49 a.m., burglary, theft, 1100 block of Martin Street.
6:51 a.m., burglary, 2500 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:13 p.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, 600 block of Kimball Street.
12:30 p.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:48 p.m., assault, 1200 block of Oak Street.
1:56 p.m., elder abuse in Armstrong, 3400 block of Gifford Street.
1:58 p.m., criminal damage to property in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.
2:32 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:13 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:01 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Lewis Lane.
4:20 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and West Newell Road.
4:27 p.m., property damage accident, Townsend and Chandler streets.
4:40 p.m., theft in Tilton, unit block of Southgate Drive.
5:17 p.m., burglary, unit block of Julianna Drive.
6:21 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 500 block of North State Street.
6:27 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:43 p.m., resisting/obstructing police resulting in injury to public official, possession of a controlled substance involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:52 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
7:05 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
7:41 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:45 p.m., theft, 600 block of Douglas Avenue.
9:05 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 200 block of Western Avenue.
9:19 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Tilton.
11:25 p.m., aggravated battery to a peace officer, battery, unit block of East North Street.
Friday, June 16:
1:46 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 400 block of Elmwood Avenue.
7:32 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, South Bowman Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.
8:23 a.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:39 a.m., violation of sex offender registration, 900 block of Polk Street.
10:14 a.m., criminal damage, burglary in Tilton, 400 block of East Fifth Street.
11:59 a.m., personal injury accident, Shake Rag Road.
12:58 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Buchanan Street.
1:29 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
1:38 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:04 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
2:16 p.m., property damage accident, Eastgate Drive and CSX Lane.
2:57 p.m., aggravated battery with bodily harm to a person with intellectual disabilities, 300 block of Bryan Avenue.
3:58 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Sandusky and Fleming streets.
3:59 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:12 p.m., battery, 100 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.
4:19 p.m., retail theft in Rossville, 700 block of South Chicago Street.
5:20 p.m., theft, 700 block of South Street.
5:37 p.m., criminal damage, Fairchild Street.
6:02 p.m., criminal damage, 400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:08 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
10:30 p.m., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 1000 block of Glenwood Drive.
Saturday, June 17:
12:02 a.m., domestic battery, criminal trespass in Hoopeston, 400 block of South Second Street.
12:14 a.m., residential burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage, wanted on a warrant, possession of another’s ID, 1000 block of Delaware Avenue.
2:13 a.m., shots fired, Cronkhite Avenue and Williams Street.
8:42 a.m., home invasion, battery, criminal damage, assault, disorderly conduct, 800 block of Southmoor Drive.
8:47 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, U.S. 136 and North 670 East Road.
11:15 a.m., criminal trespass, reckless driving in Allerton, 100 block of Elm Street.
11:45 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.
1 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Fairchild and Walnut streets.
2:08 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1300 block of East English Street.
2:35 p.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage, obstructing police in Hoopeston, 700 block of West Orange Street.
3:11 p.m., theft, 400 block of Oak Street.
3:39 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Park Place and Ann Street.
3:41 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Voorhees Street.
3:55 p.m., property damage accident, Liberty Lane and Vermilion Street.
4:10 p.m., retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:12 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, assault, disorderly conduct, resisting police involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:43 p.m., residential burglary, 800 block of Harmon Street.
7:39 p.m., property damage accident, Main Street and Illinois Avenue.
7:53 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
9:20 p.m., property damage accident in Rankin, Illinois 9 and North 470 East Road.
9:46 p.m., disorderly conduct, domestic battery, unit block of Kansas Avenue.
10:28 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct in Westville, 100 block of South Scott Street.
11:08 p.m., theft, Grace Street.
11:27 p.m., shots fired, 200 block of North California Avenue.
Sunday, June 18:
4:58 a.m., robbery, aggravated battery, Lape and Griffin streets.
9:24 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 200 block of Main Street.
10:06 a.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of North Gilbert Street.
10:31 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
11:39 a.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Seminary streets.
12:23 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Prospect Place.
1 p.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Avenue A.
1:14 p.m., disorderly conduct, criminal trespass in Tilton, 1700 block of King Street.
3:39 p.m., residential burglary, theft, 100 block of Elmwood Drive.
4:15 p.m., theft, 300 block of Porter Street.
4:36 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:59 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, wanted on a warrant, Seminary and Plum streets.
5:21 p.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:15 p.m., residential burglary, burglary from motor vehicle, credit card theft, 900 block of Columbia Street.
9:03 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 700 block of Harmon Street.
9:29 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Poland Road.
Monday, June 19:
12:30 a.m., aggravated assault, unit block of Tennessee Avenue.
1:11 a.m., personal injury accident, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
1:48 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Montclaire Street.
3:36 a.m., criminal damage, theft, 300b lock of Washington Street.
4:50 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, unit block of Columbus Street.
5:43 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
