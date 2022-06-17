Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, June 13:

11:38 a.m., retail theft, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.

6:05 p.m., aggravated assault, domestic battery, 1600 block of Redden Court.

Tuesday, June 14:

9:32 a.m., residential burglary, criminal damage, 900 block of North Jackson Street.

10:42 a.m., theft of motor vehicle, South Street.

11:45 a.m., theft, 100 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.

12:26 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of South Buchanan Street.

12:50 p.m., theft of firearm, 1200 block of Chandler Street.

2:28 p.m., retail theft at an undisclosed location.

3:29 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

3:32 p.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.

5:38 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

6:08 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

7:11 p.m., battery in Alvin, 200 block of Locust Street.

8:41 p.m., sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:11 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 3250 North Road and 750 East Road.

Wednesday, June 15:

5:28 a.m., theft, 700 block of East South Street.

5:34 a.m., property damage accident, Potters Wood Road and Illinois 1.

8:10 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Campbell Lane.

9:57 a.m., theft, 600 block of Dearborn Street.

10:18 a.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

11:04 a.m., property damage accident 1200 block of East Williams Street.

11:22 a.m., criminal damage to property, 200 block of North Street.

1:12 p.m., theft, 900 block of Blue Ridge Drive.

1:42 p.m., theft, criminal trespass to resident, Delaware Avenue.

3:33 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of North Road.

6:33 p.m., domestic battery, 2900 block of East Main Street.

6:50 p.m., theft of motor vehicle, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

7:44 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.

8:13 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, Kentucky Avenue.

8:24 p.m., theft, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.

11:53 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.

Thursday, June 16:

1:00 a.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Robinson Street.

1:25 a.m., aggravated battery, 1400 block of East Main Street.

12:53 p.m., 300 block of North Gilbert Street.

1:12 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of East Voorhees Street.

1:46 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

2:50 p.m., property damage accident, South Bowman Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.

5:42 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Sherman Street.

7:40 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

Friday, June 17:

2:50 a.m., battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

5:04 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 400 block of Avenue A.

6:28 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 200 block of South Dixie Highway.

