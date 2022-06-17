Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, June 13:
11:38 a.m., retail theft, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.
6:05 p.m., aggravated assault, domestic battery, 1600 block of Redden Court.
Tuesday, June 14:
9:32 a.m., residential burglary, criminal damage, 900 block of North Jackson Street.
10:42 a.m., theft of motor vehicle, South Street.
11:45 a.m., theft, 100 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.
12:26 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of South Buchanan Street.
12:50 p.m., theft of firearm, 1200 block of Chandler Street.
2:28 p.m., retail theft at an undisclosed location.
3:29 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
3:32 p.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
5:38 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
6:08 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:11 p.m., battery in Alvin, 200 block of Locust Street.
8:41 p.m., sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:11 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 3250 North Road and 750 East Road.
Wednesday, June 15:
5:28 a.m., theft, 700 block of East South Street.
5:34 a.m., property damage accident, Potters Wood Road and Illinois 1.
8:10 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
9:57 a.m., theft, 600 block of Dearborn Street.
10:18 a.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
11:04 a.m., property damage accident 1200 block of East Williams Street.
11:22 a.m., criminal damage to property, 200 block of North Street.
1:12 p.m., theft, 900 block of Blue Ridge Drive.
1:42 p.m., theft, criminal trespass to resident, Delaware Avenue.
3:33 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of North Road.
6:33 p.m., domestic battery, 2900 block of East Main Street.
6:50 p.m., theft of motor vehicle, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
7:44 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
8:13 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, Kentucky Avenue.
8:24 p.m., theft, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
11:53 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.
Thursday, June 16:
1:00 a.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Robinson Street.
1:25 a.m., aggravated battery, 1400 block of East Main Street.
12:53 p.m., 300 block of North Gilbert Street.
1:12 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of East Voorhees Street.
1:46 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
2:50 p.m., property damage accident, South Bowman Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.
5:42 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Sherman Street.
7:40 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Friday, June 17:
2:50 a.m., battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
5:04 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 400 block of Avenue A.
6:28 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 200 block of South Dixie Highway.
