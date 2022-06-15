Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, June 13:
12:29 a.m., property damage accident, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:14 a.m., theft, 100 block of South Henning Road.
7:25 a.m., burglary, 500 block of North Henning Road.
7:32 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
8:30 a.m., theft, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
11:23 a.m., retail theft, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.
11:46 a.m., criminal trespass, resisting arrest, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
12:33 p.m., theft, 500 block of South Calumet Drive.
1:06 p.m., theft, South Street.
3:19 p.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of Vaught Street.
4:01 p.m., theft of mail in Oakwood, Pattie Drive.
4:11 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
4:59 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Main Streets.
5:28 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of East Main Street.
6:05 p.m., aggravated assault, 1600 block of Redden Court.
6:41 p.m., property damage accident, Lyons Road and Georgetown Road.
7:10 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Seminary Streets.
7:27 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
8:12 p.m., burglary, 500 block of West Voorhees Street.
9:00 p.m., property damage accident, South Henning Road and U.S. 150.
10:56 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
Tuesday, June 14:
2:51 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:47 a.m., aggravated battery, East Main Street and Nicklas Avenue.
4:26 a.m., theft, 1100 block of Skyline Drive.
