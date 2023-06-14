Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, June 12:
11:20 a.m., personal injury accident, Madison and Alexander streets.
12:06 p.m., theft, 700 block of North Logan Avenue.
12:32 p.m., robbery, 100 block of Grace Street.
12:37 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Shady Lane.
12:52 p.m., theft in Catlin, 200 block of East Crockett Street.
1:16 p.m., personal injury accident, North Gilbert and West Madison streets.
2 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:24 p.m., burglary, unit block of Dale Avenue.
3:28 p.m., battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
5:10 p.m., personal injury accident, East Fairchild and North Hazel streets.
7:17 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1600 block of West Williams Street.
7:19 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 300 block of North State Street.
8:15 p.m., aggravated battery, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
10:27 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:33 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Illinois 1 and 980 North Road.
Tuesday, June 13:
10:10 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
10:13 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a machine gun, resisting arrest involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:18 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
11:03 a.m., burglary, 600 block of North Logan Avenue.
11:48 a.m., burglary, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
12 p.m., theft, 1900 block of Oak Street.
12:24 p.m., criminal trespass, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
1:46 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 200 block of Eagle Bluff Drive.
1:53 p.m., theft, 2100 block of East Main Street.
2:10 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Commerical and Buchanan streets.
2:42 p.m., retail theft, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:56 p.m., theft, unit block of Main Street.
4:16 p.m., theft, unit block of Virginia Avenue.
6:05 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Seminary streets.
8:09 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Hazel Street.
11:57 p.m., theft, unit block of North State Street.
Wednesday, June 14:
3 a.m., property damage accident in Fithian, U.S. 150 and 100 East Road.
