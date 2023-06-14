Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, June 12:

11:20 a.m., personal injury accident, Madison and Alexander streets.

12:06 p.m., theft, 700 block of North Logan Avenue.

12:32 p.m., robbery, 100 block of Grace Street.

12:37 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Shady Lane.

12:52 p.m., theft in Catlin, 200 block of East Crockett Street.

1:16 p.m., personal injury accident, North Gilbert and West Madison streets.

2 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:24 p.m., burglary, unit block of Dale Avenue.

3:28 p.m., battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

5:10 p.m., personal injury accident, East Fairchild and North Hazel streets.

7:17 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1600 block of West Williams Street.

7:19 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 300 block of North State Street.

8:15 p.m., aggravated battery, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

10:27 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:33 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Illinois 1 and 980 North Road.

Tuesday, June 13:

10:10 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

10:13 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a machine gun, resisting arrest involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

10:18 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.

11:03 a.m., burglary, 600 block of North Logan Avenue.

11:48 a.m., burglary, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

12 p.m., theft, 1900 block of Oak Street.

12:24 p.m., criminal trespass, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

1:46 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 200 block of Eagle Bluff Drive.

1:53 p.m., theft, 2100 block of East Main Street.

2:10 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Commerical and Buchanan streets.

2:42 p.m., retail theft, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.

3 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

3:56 p.m., theft, unit block of Main Street.

4:16 p.m., theft, unit block of Virginia Avenue.

6:05 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Seminary streets.

8:09 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Hazel Street.

11:57 p.m., theft, unit block of North State Street.

Wednesday, June 14:

3 a.m., property damage accident in Fithian, U.S. 150 and 100 East Road.

