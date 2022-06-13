Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, June 10:
7:16 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
7:43 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Voorhees and Oak Streets.
8:06 a.m., theft, 1000 block of Harmon Street.
11:53 a.m., burglary, Arlington Drive.
12:52 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Seminary Streets.
3:22 p.m., aggravated battery, 300 block of Bradley Lane.
3:25 p.m., battery, 200 block of Hegeler Avenue.
4:51 p.m., theft, 100 block of Arlington Drive.
5:02 p.m., theft, West Fairchild Street.
6:10 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of East Main Street.
6:14 p.m., battery, 100 block of North Second Street.
6:28 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
8:01 p.m., domestic battery, West Liberty Lane.
10:02 p.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of Perrysville Avenue.
10:12 p.m., theft, 600 block of East South Street.
10:55 p.m., criminal damage in Hoopeston, 200 block of South Dixie Highway.
Saturday, June 11:
12:00 a.m., shots fired, Woodlawn Court.
1:08 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Prairie Street.
2:33 a.m., hit and run in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.
2:38 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 500 block of Indiana Street.
3:18 a.m., criminal trespass, Arlington Drive.
7:25 a.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of East Voorhees Street.
8:06 a.m., burglary in Sidell, North Road and 650 East Road.
9:12 a.m., burglary from motor vehicle, Maplewood Avenue.
9:43 a.m., domestic battery, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
11:08 a.m., aggravated battery, South Street.
12:49 p.m., retail theft, East Main Street.
2:37 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Voorhees Streets.
2:51 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Skyline Drive.
3:47 p.m., theft, 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
5:53 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 10000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.
6:44 p.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:18 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Perrysville and Marble Roads.
Sunday, June 12:
3:30 a.m., aggravated assault, battery, 100 block of Bremer Avenue.
4:39 a.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, Catlin Home Road.
4:57 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 1600 block of Urbana Street.
5:15 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
8:45 a.m., domestic battery, South Street.
10:48 a.m., domestic battery, 1400 block of Grant Street.
11:52 a.m., criminal damage, 1700 block of Crestview Drive.
12:37 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Thornhill Drive.
1:13 p.m., criminal damage, Center and Oak Streets.
2:46 p.m., criminal sexual abuse, domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:33 p.m., criminal damage to property involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:51 p.m., domestic battery, aggravated battery, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:59 p.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, 900 East Road and U.S. 150.
7:13 p.m., property damage accident in Fithian, Lincoln Trail Road and 300 East Road.
7:32 p.m., theft, 1000 block of North Franklin Street.
8:51 p.m., theft, South Henning Road.
9:02 p.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of Cleveland Street.
10:52 p.m., aggravated battery to a correction officer, South Street.
11:02 p.m., personal injury accident, hit and run, Williams and Indiana Streets.
Monday, June 13:
12:05 a.m., aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Lynch Drive.
3:59 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Hegeler Avenue.
