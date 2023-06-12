Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, June 9:
10:04 a.m., theft in Westville, Ellsworth Street.
10:07 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
10:13 a.m., criminal trespass, unit block of East Harrison Street.
10:30 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
1:10 p.m., theft, 1700 block of Bowman Avenue.
1:57 p.m., theft, criminal damage, East Fifth Street.
2:37 p.m., theft, South Street.
4:20 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Walnut streets.
4:36 p.m., property damage accident, unit block of North Beard Street.
4:56 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of International Place.
5 p.m., property damage accident, Logan Avenue and Main Street.
9:15 p.m., criminal trespass, theft in Rossville, East 3550 North Road.
9:32 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, Urbana Street.
10:03 p.m., criminal damage, North 1970 East Road.
10:12 p.m., criminal damage, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:36 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Saturday, June 10:
2:35 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.
3:40 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage in Oakwood, 100 block of North Scott Street.
4:43 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, 1200 block of James Place.
7 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, theft, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
7:09 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:17 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of West Williams Street.
11 a.m., residential burglary, criminal damage, theft, 300 block of Porter Street.
11:54 a.m., property damage accident, Poland Road and 1750 East Road.
12:34 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:21 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
5:46 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:49 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:14 p.m., criminal damage, 800 block of East Main Street.
7:30 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Wayne Street.
7:31 p.m., disorderly conduct, battery, 600 block of Commercial Street.
8:15 p.m., theft, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.
8:47 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Gilbert Street.
8:58 p.m., battery, criminal damage, unit block of Park Street.
Sunday, June 11:
12:10 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Stroup Street.
12:32 a.m., domestic battery, mob action in Catlin, 14000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.
12:43 a.m., possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 400 block of Sherman Street.
2:33 a.m., unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Hazel and Penn streets.
2:44 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
3:06 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Michigan Avenue.
3:53 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Kingdom streets.
4:24 a.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:42 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of North California Avenue.
5:59 a.m., criminal damage, unit block of South Beard Street.
9:03 a.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
11:46 a.m., domestic battery, 2100 block of Batestown Road.
12:07 p.m., assault, unit block of Crawford Street.
12:47 p.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:27 p.m., property damage accident, West Seminary and North Vermilion streets.
3:50 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Madison streets.
5:24 p.m., theft, 200 block of East South Street.
7:47 p.m., criminal trespass, unit block of Lenover Avenue.
8:26 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Hegeler Avenue.
10:40 p.m., criminal trespass in Westville, 400 block of Indiana Street.
10:54 p.m., domestic battery, 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Monday, June 12:
1:53 a.m., aggravated assault, 900 block of Grant Street.
5:30 a.m., property damage accident, 22000 block of Henning Road.
