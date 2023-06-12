Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, June 9:

10:04 a.m., theft in Westville, Ellsworth Street.

10:07 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

10:13 a.m., criminal trespass, unit block of East Harrison Street.

10:30 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.

1:10 p.m., theft, 1700 block of Bowman Avenue.

1:57 p.m., theft, criminal damage, East Fifth Street.

2:37 p.m., theft, South Street.

4:20 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Walnut streets.

4:36 p.m., property damage accident, unit block of North Beard Street.

4:56 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of International Place.

5 p.m., property damage accident, Logan Avenue and Main Street.

9:15 p.m., criminal trespass, theft in Rossville, East 3550 North Road.

9:32 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, Urbana Street.

10:03 p.m., criminal damage, North 1970 East Road.

10:12 p.m., criminal damage, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:36 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

Saturday, June 10:

2:35 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.

3:40 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage in Oakwood, 100 block of North Scott Street.

4:43 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, 1200 block of James Place.

7 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, theft, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

7:09 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:17 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of West Williams Street.

11 a.m., residential burglary, criminal damage, theft, 300 block of Porter Street.

11:54 a.m., property damage accident, Poland Road and 1750 East Road.

12:34 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:21 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

5:46 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:49 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:14 p.m., criminal damage, 800 block of East Main Street.

7:30 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Wayne Street.

7:31 p.m., disorderly conduct, battery, 600 block of Commercial Street.

8:15 p.m., theft, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.

8:47 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Gilbert Street.

8:58 p.m., battery, criminal damage, unit block of Park Street.

Sunday, June 11:

12:10 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Stroup Street.

12:32 a.m., domestic battery, mob action in Catlin, 14000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.

12:43 a.m., possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 400 block of Sherman Street.

2:33 a.m., unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Hazel and Penn streets.

2:44 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.

3:06 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Michigan Avenue.

3:53 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Kingdom streets.

4:24 a.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:42 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of North California Avenue.

5:59 a.m., criminal damage, unit block of South Beard Street.

9:03 a.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

11:46 a.m., domestic battery, 2100 block of Batestown Road.

12:07 p.m., assault, unit block of Crawford Street.

12:47 p.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:27 p.m., property damage accident, West Seminary and North Vermilion streets.

3:50 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Madison streets.

5:24 p.m., theft, 200 block of East South Street.

7:47 p.m., criminal trespass, unit block of Lenover Avenue.

8:26 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Hegeler Avenue.

10:40 p.m., criminal trespass in Westville, 400 block of Indiana Street.

10:54 p.m., domestic battery, 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Monday, June 12:

1:53 a.m., aggravated assault, 900 block of Grant Street.

5:30 a.m., property damage accident, 22000 block of Henning Road.

