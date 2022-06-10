Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Tuesday, June 7:
1:33 p.m., theft from vehicle, 800 block of East Main Street.
6:00 p.m., battery, Williams and Jewel Streets.
Wednesday, June 8:
7:32 a.m., theft of services in Allerton, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:35 a.m., criminal damage to state supported property, 500 block of South Bowman Avenue.
11:39 a.m., sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:24 p.m., theft, 2000 block of Alpha Drive.
12:32 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 200 block of South Bridgett Street.
12:51 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of North Griffin Street.
1:39 p.m., theft in Georgetown, 7300 block of North 1800 East Road.
3:06 p.m., aggravated assault, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:44 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at an undisclosed location.
4:26 p.m., criminal trespass, North Hazel Street.
4:49 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and English Streets.
5:12 p.m., residential burglary, 1300 block of Parkview Drive.
5:19 p.m., criminal trespass, Redden Court.
5:36 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of East English Street.
7:41 p.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
11:45 p.m., domestic battery, 1900 block of Smith Avenue.
Thursday, June 9:
3:36 a.m., battery, 3400 block of East Main Street.
9:29 a.m., personal injury accident, hit and run, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:55 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Liberty Lane.
12:38 p.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 MM 214.
1:07 p.m., battery, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
4:34 p.m., theft, 400 block of South Street.
7:01 p.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:15 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.
Friday, June 10:
12:15 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving while license suspended, Williams and Crawford Streets.
1:58 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving while license suspended, Bowman Avenue.
