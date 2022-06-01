Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, May 30:
7:45 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Pine Street.
8:09 a.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
9:50 a.m., theft in Fairmount, 7000 block of East 1450 North Road.
12:13 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Saratoga Drive.
2:11 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:42 p.m., aggravated assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:20 p.m., aggravated battery, 1000 block of Giddings Street.
8:40 p.m., criminal trespass in Westville, 16000 block of East 1200 North Road.
9:18 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 400 block of East Williams Street.
9:48 p.m., domestic battery in Fairmount, 6900 block of Jamaica Road.
10:17 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 300 block of Bradley Avenue.
10:54 p.m., shots fired, 700 block of Chandler Street.
Tuesday, May 31:
1:47 a.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of East Voorhees Street.
2:57 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Oak Street.
4:23 a.m., domestic battery, Lake Street.
4:28 a.m., burglary, 1000 block of Pries Street.
6:44 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
6:49 a.m., criminal damage in Fairmount, 9200 block of East 1200 North Road.
7:44 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:04 a.m., burglary, 500 block of North Henning Road.
9:05 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Moore Street.
9:06 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:08 a.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:17 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:28 a.m., 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:37 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:38 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.
10:53 a.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
11:56 a.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
12:18 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Harmon Street.
1:34 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Fletcher Drive.
2:15 p.m., retail theft, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:15 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
3:15 p.m., burglary, 700 block of Section Street.
4:02 p.m., theft in Fairmount, 100 block of Oak Street.
5:21 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
6:22 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
6:48 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, wanted on a warrant, 1200 block of Clarence Street.
7:15 p.m., personal injury accident in Potomac, 3800 block of U.S. 136.
8:46 p.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and Hungry Hollow Road.
8:46 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
9:03 p.m., criminal damage to property, 300 block of Porter Street.
Wednesday, June 1:
5:57 a.m., criminal damage to vehicle, 900 block of Georgian Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.