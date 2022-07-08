Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Tuesday, July 5:

2:27 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 500 block of West Center Street.

Wednesday, July 6:

8:07 a.m., domestic battery, Iowa Street.

9:07 a.m., two reports of theft by deception, 800 block of East Voorhees Street.

11:13 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and English Streets.

12:33 p.m., theft, unlawful use of another’s credit card, South Street.

1:16 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Catlin, Catlin-Indianola Road and East 550 North Road.

2:23 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Ray Street.

4:15 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:22 p.m., burglary, criminal damage, criminal trespass in Oakwood.

5:51 p.m., theft in Collison, North 900 East Road.

6:00 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

6:09 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.

6:09 p.m., criminal damage to property, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.

7:15 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, unlawful use of a weapon, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest in Oakwood, 200 block of Lee Street.

10:59 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

Thursday, July 7:

2:42 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

4:37 a.m., battery, 200 block of South Griffin Street.

6:15 a.m., theft, West Union Road.

10:27 a.m., burglary to vehicle, East Roselawn Street.

10:49 a.m., theft, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

11:37 a.m., residential burglary, Tennessee Avenue.

12:26 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 2800 block of Eastroad.

1:07 p.m., property damage accident, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:49 p.m., battery, mob action, 1300 block of West Williams Street.

5:32 p.m., battery, Fairweight Avenue.

6:14 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of North Hazel Street.

6:53 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

7:37 p.m., criminal damage, 2900 block of East Main Street.

8:27 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Knollcrest Drive.

8:29 p.m., theft, 600 block of Plum Street.

8:35 p.m., theft in Westville, 200 block of Clark Street.

9:27 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:33 p.m., aggravated domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:43 p.m., battery, Cronkhite Avenue.

10:16 p.m., aggravated criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

10:16 p.m., domestic battery, criminal trespass, 100 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.

10:31 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of South Griffin Street.

11:55 p.m., aggravated assault, Tennessee Avenue.

Friday, July 8:

12:36 a.m., retail theft, obstruction, 600 block of Bowman Avenue.

1:12 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

