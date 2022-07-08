Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Tuesday, July 5:
2:27 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 500 block of West Center Street.
Wednesday, July 6:
8:07 a.m., domestic battery, Iowa Street.
9:07 a.m., two reports of theft by deception, 800 block of East Voorhees Street.
11:13 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and English Streets.
12:33 p.m., theft, unlawful use of another’s credit card, South Street.
1:16 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Catlin, Catlin-Indianola Road and East 550 North Road.
2:23 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Ray Street.
4:15 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:22 p.m., burglary, criminal damage, criminal trespass in Oakwood.
5:51 p.m., theft in Collison, North 900 East Road.
6:00 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
6:09 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
6:09 p.m., criminal damage to property, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
7:15 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, unlawful use of a weapon, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest in Oakwood, 200 block of Lee Street.
10:59 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Thursday, July 7:
2:42 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
4:37 a.m., battery, 200 block of South Griffin Street.
6:15 a.m., theft, West Union Road.
10:27 a.m., burglary to vehicle, East Roselawn Street.
10:49 a.m., theft, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:37 a.m., residential burglary, Tennessee Avenue.
12:26 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 2800 block of Eastroad.
1:07 p.m., property damage accident, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:49 p.m., battery, mob action, 1300 block of West Williams Street.
5:32 p.m., battery, Fairweight Avenue.
6:14 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of North Hazel Street.
6:53 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
7:37 p.m., criminal damage, 2900 block of East Main Street.
8:27 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Knollcrest Drive.
8:29 p.m., theft, 600 block of Plum Street.
8:35 p.m., theft in Westville, 200 block of Clark Street.
9:27 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:33 p.m., aggravated domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:43 p.m., battery, Cronkhite Avenue.
10:16 p.m., aggravated criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
10:16 p.m., domestic battery, criminal trespass, 100 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.
10:31 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of South Griffin Street.
11:55 p.m., aggravated assault, Tennessee Avenue.
Friday, July 8:
12:36 a.m., retail theft, obstruction, 600 block of Bowman Avenue.
1:12 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
